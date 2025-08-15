Where to Watch ‘Highest 2 Lowest’: Is Spike Lee’s A24 Movie Heading Straight to Apple TV+?

The movie marks the director’s 5th team-up with Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington in "Highest 2 Lowest" (Credit: Apple/A24)

Spike Lee and Denzel Washington have become a dynamic duo over the years, teaming up on four films. Well, five films now, thanks to “Highest 2 Lowest.”

The movie centers on Washington, who stars as a music mogul that is targeted by a ransom plot. If it sounds familiar, it’s because the film is a reinterpretation of Akira Kurosawa’s crime thriller “High and Low.” This one takes place in modern-day New York.

Here’s when and were you can watch it.

What is the release date?

“Highest 2 Lowest” releases in theaters on Aug. 15.

Is it streaming?

It will be. For now, you can only see “Highest 2 Lowest” in theaters, thanks to a deal with A24. You’ll be able to stream it on Apple TV+ starting Sept. 5, 2025.

What’s it about?

When a titan music mogul, widely known as having the “best ears in the business,” is targeted with a ransom plot, he is jammed up in a life-or-death moral dilemma. Denzel Washington and Spike Lee reunite for the 5th film in their long working relationship for a reinterpretation of Kurosawa’s crime thriller “High and Low,” now played out on the mean streets of modern day New York City.

