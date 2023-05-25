Idris Elba steps up to save 200 passengers after terrorists take control of a flight bound for London in the first trailer for the limited series “Hijack,” which Apple TV+ released on Thursday.

Elba, who also produces via the deal between his Green Door Pictures and Apple TV+, plays Sam Nelson, a businessman who’s skilled at high-pressure negotiations and becomes the logical choice to try to talk the hijackers down. “Let me make you an offer,” he says in the trailerk which you can watch above.

Meanwhile, however, he’s secretly coordinating a counter attack with his fellow passengers. “It’s either us or them and I can tell you it’s not gonna be us,” the “Luther” star tells another hostage.

The seven-part series, which plays out in real time, is from “Criminal” duo George Kay and Jim Field Smith. They also produce through their Idiotlamp Productions.

“The Good Wife” Emmy winner Archie Panjabi co-stars as Zahra Gahfoor a counter-terrorism officer who is on the ground when the plane is hijacked and becomes part of the investigation. The cast includes Christine Adams, Max Beesley, Eve Myles, Neil Maskell, Jasper Britton, Harry Michell, Aimee Kelly, Mohamed Elsandel and Ben Miles

It’s produced by 60Forty Films, the company set up by Emmy-winning “Slow Horses” e.p.s Jamie Laurenson and Hakan Kousetta under its exclusive content deal with Apple TV+. In addition to writing and directing, Kay and Field Smith each serve as executive producers alongside Elba, Laurenson, Kousetta and Kris Thykier.

“Hijack” premieres with two episodes on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, June 28, followed by one new episode every Wednesday through August 2.