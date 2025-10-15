Hilaria Baldwin Blames ‘Mean Girls’ in TikTok Comments for ‘DWTS’ Elimination

Hilaria Baldwin did not find her “Dancing With the Stars” elimination fair and believed she was the subject of a targeted campaign to get her off the show.

The reality star received the least amount of combined votes and judges scores during last week’s Disney Night and was voted off the ABC dance competition series. She and her partner Gleb Savchenko were the fourth couple sent home after their quickstep to a “Star Wars” theme.

Baldwin opened up to Us Weekly about why she believed she really was sent home.

“I’m very new to TikTok. I’ve only been on a couple months. It’s interesting because there’s a lot of mean girls,” she said. “I guess what people were doing is they were having campaigns where they wouldn’t just vote for their favorite — because you can vote 10 times for a couple — they were voting for all the other couples except us, so they were boosting everybody else and trying to drown out my fan base.”

Baldwin has been heavily scrutinized online for years for her use of a Spanish accent that she has been accused of fabricating. “Dancing With the Stars” fans expressed their frustration with Baldwin over the fact that she used to compete as a trained ballroom dancer, giving her an unfair advantage.

On top of that, her partner Gleb Savchenko dipped into controversies of his own with his Season 33 partner Brooks Nader that have since been aired out on her Hulu reality series “Love Thy Nader.”

While videos and comments circulated wanting Baldwin to be sent home, fans rallied around underdog contestant Andy Richter, keeping him on the show for the first four weeks despite consistently receiving the lowest scores. Baldwin’s scores were in the middle of the pack, but they weren’t enough to balance her low voter turnout.

Baldwin claimed via Instagram Live Friday that she was bullied off the show — intentionally.

“I would be remiss if I didn’t address the elephant in the room, which is that there was some bullying going on aimed at me over the past few weeks,” Baldwin said, going on to add that she “cannot in good conscience stay silent.”

Just as she did once hosts Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro announced she was eliminated, Baldwin told Us Weekly that she was happy her competitors got to keep dancing.

“It was sad that it was like that,” she said. “There’s more good people than bad people. And I just want one day that people can just see me and stop, like, the crazy stuff.”

“Dancing With the Stars” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and Disney+.