Despite the “Lizzie McGuire” revival getting scrapped at Disney+ in 2020, Hilary Duff said she is “optimistic” about a potential reboot during a recent appearance on “Watch What Happens Live.”

When host Andy Cohen asked Duff if she would still consider doing the “Lizzie McGuire” revival if “it lived up to her vision,” the “How I Met Your Father” star responded emphatically, “of course!”

Though Duff was hesitant to reveal what “the main sticking point” was in getting the show off the ground, she referenced the creative differences between Disney+ executives and herself, pointing to the streamer’s newness at the time of development.

“Disney+ was very new and I think they were figuring out their… and we were figuring out our… and I am optimistic,” Duff said.

In 2019, Disney+ announced that Duff, who starred as “Lizzie McGuire” during the series’ run from 2001 to 2004, would reprise her role for a sequel series, with series creator Terri Minsky attached to return as showrunner.

Months later, after the first two episodes had been filmed, Minsky exited the project over creative differences with Disney and the show was put on hiatus as Disney searched for another showrunner. Minsky later explained that her plan to make the show more “mature” didn’t fit with the family friendly Disney+ brand.

Duff also called on Disney to move the revival from Disney+ to Hulu in light of the studio’s decision to transfer “Love, Simon” spinoff series, “Love, Victor,” from Disney+ to Hulu.

By December 2020, Duff shared that the reboot would not be moving forward, with Disney attributing the halt to creative reasons.

“I know the efforts and conversations have been everywhere trying to make a reboot work but, sadly & despite everyone’s best efforts, it isn’t going to happen,” Duff wrote in an Instagram post at the time. “We can all take a moment to mourn the amazing woman she would have been and the adventures we would have taken with her.”

It’s a new day at Disney+, however. Far removed from the 2020 launch window, the streaming service has now introduced R-rated and more mature content under a parental guide lock, which would conceivably allow for the “Lizzie McGuire” revival to continue on as planned.

Duff currently stars on the Hulu comedy “How I Met Your Father” with Season 2 now streaming.