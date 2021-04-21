Hilary Duff to Star in Female-Led ‘How I Met Your Mother’ Sequel at Hulu

Hulu has ordered a gender-swapped sequel to CBS’ “How I Met Your Mother” that will star Hilary Duff called “How I Met Your Father.”

“How I Met Your Mother” creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas will executive produce with Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger writing the show. The 10-episode comedy will be produced by 20th Television, the same studio behind the original series. Duff will serve as a producer.

The series will use the same multi- and single-camera approach that “How I Met Your Mother” used. In the near future, Sophie (Duff) is telling her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the year 2021 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.

“How I Met Your Mother” ran for nine seasons on CBS from 2005 to 2014. CBS attempted to spin-off the series with a similar idea to Hulu’s, though it was called “How I Met Your Dad.” That version, which never made it past the pilot stage, would have starred Greta Gerwig as Sally, with Meg Ryan providing the voice-over as future Sally.

“‘How I Met Your Mother’ continues to be one of the most innovative and beloved comedies on television,” said Craig Erwich, president, Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment. “Isaac and Elizabeth have an inspired take on this new version that honors what Carter and Craig created with the original and moves the franchise forward. Isaac and Elizabeth have proven to be rich storytellers and great partners to us at Hulu Originals and across The Walt Disney Company family. Coupled with the passion and infectious energy Hilary brings to every role she takes on, we can’t wait to suit up and bring audiences ‘How I Met Your Father.'”

“‘How I Met Your Mother’ is a crown jewel in the 20th library and its fans have clamored for more ever since our final broadcast seven years ago,” said Karey Burke, president, 20th Television. “Our genius producers Isaac and Elizabeth who are–wait for it–legendary within our halls, have created a spectacular new take which both honors the original and is entirely their own. Carter and Craig will return as executive producers, and who better to star as the central character than the incredible Hilary Duff? Many thanks to Craig Erwich and everyone at Hulu Originals for loving the script as much as we did and to our fantastic team who helped put this all together. I could not be more excited. Let the speculation as to who the father is commence!”

Added Bays and Thomas: “Kids, I’m going to tell you an incredible story: It’s the story of how two writers got lucky enough to make their dream TV show for nine seasons and now get to pass the torch to an inspired new creative team with their own incredible story to tell, the story of ‘How I Met Your Father.’ We are honored by their passion and vision, and look forward to helping them tell a legendary new story. (Thanks to all the ‘HIMYM’ fans out there who waited for it.)”

“How I Met Your Father” is written by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger. Executive producers for “How I Met Your Father”include Aptaker, Berger, Carter Bays and Craig Thomas. Adam Londy will serve as co-executive producer, and Hilary Duff will serve as a producer. “How I Met Your Father”is a production of 20th Television.

“How I Met Your Mother” starred Josh Radnor as Ted Mosby, with Bob Saget providing the voiceover as future Ted. The CBS sitcom also starred Alison Hannigan, Jason Segal, Cobie Smolders and Neil Patrick Harris. Cristin Milioti played the eponymous “mother” (whose name was Tracy).