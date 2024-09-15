Hillary Clinton Says She ‘Got Tears in My Eyes’ When Trump Was Found Guilty in Stormy Daniels Hush Money Trial | Video

Hillary Clinton admitted she had “tears in my eyes” after Donald Trump was found guilty in his hush money trial. In an interview with CBS Sunday Morning that was taped and released Sunday, Clinton added that those tears were prompted “because this man has escaped accountability his entire life.”

CBS journalist Erin Moriarty also asked Clinton what that conviction felt like when considering that she, as the former Democratic nominee for president against Trump, spent months enduring chants of “Lock her up” throughout the 2016 election cycle. “Looks like karma to me,” Clinton said with a smirk.

The pair also discussed the presidential debate between Trump and Kamala Harris. For Clinton, debating Trump “was hard because I had to be responding on the debate stage, but then I had to be thinking, ‘Now do I respond to that? He’s trying to bait you.’ Everything’s broken about it. Everything.”

Clinton sees herself as a relay runner in the context of Harris’ historic bid for the presidency — a direct line from Shirley Chisholm, who ran for the office in 1972. “I stand on the shoulders and have passed on the baton to the next generation, just as Shirley did,” Clinton said.

The former secretary of state also talked about a bit of personal news: she and President Bill Clinton are set to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary in just one year, on Oct. 11, 2025. Moriarty asked Clinton if she even thought the relationship might not make it — something she was quick to answer with a laugh: “Oh you know there was. You know there was.”

Of their time in marriage counseling, Clinton added that “it was really hard.”

“And you know one day I’d wake up and I’d say, ‘OK, no, I’m done,’” with her marriage, Clinton continued. “Another day I’d wake up and I’d say, ‘I’ve got to keep trying to see this through and figure out what is it I want and what is it I feel right about, and how do you rebuild trust, and how do you rebuild the relationship — and is it worth it? Is it something I want to invest in?’ And when I went through all of those questions, the answers were ‘yes,’ ‘yes’ and ‘yes.’”

You can watch the interview with Hillary Clinton in the video above.