Hillary Clinton offered a reality check for listeners about the workings of the electoral college and its influence on the election during her speech at Wednesday’s Democratic National Convention.

“Don’t forget: Joe and Kamala can win by 3 million votes and still lose. Take it from me,” Clinton said. “We need numbers overwhelming so Trump can’t sneak or steal his way to victory.”

In case you forgot, during the 2016 election, Clinton won the popular vote but ultimately lost the election to Trump because of the electoral college.

“I wish Donald Trump knew how to be a president because America needs a president right now,” she said earlier. “Remember back in 2016 when Trump asked, ‘What do you have to lose?’ Well, now we know. Our healthcare, our jobs, our loved ones, our leadership in the world and even our post office.”

