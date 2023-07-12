The dating app Hinge was hit by a wave of outage reports from users on Wednesday, with some expressing concern that their inability to log in meant their accounts had been deleted. Panic subsided, however, when Hinge mended the connectivity issue, rendering the situation as little more than a temporary inconvenience for most.

Several accounts claimed on Reddit that they were missing matches after the outage’s conclusion, but it’s unclear whether that’s a product of technical issues on the app’s part or simply the result of them being unmatched by the other Hinge user.

As for the outage itself, it was a technical issue that impacted “a limited number of users’ ability to log in,” an individual with knowledge of the situation said. That same individual clarified the app was not hacked nor were there any account deletions as a result of the technical hiccup.

“Daters will soon be able to log back into their accounts and resume their previous activity,” they said.

Despite outage reports having dwindled in recent hours, not all users have reported success getting back into their accounts. “Still not working on my end,” one user said. “I’ve got matches to not get a response from!”

But given that the bulk of Reddit and Twitter chatter around Hinge appears to have reverted to pre-outage discussion topics like how to use the app for effective dating, it seems most users are back to their regular Hinge routines and haven’t suffered losses besides a few hours wherein they couldn’t access their accounts.

Panic around a social app suddenly failing to do its job isn’t a new phenomenon. Just recently, Twitter caused a similar stir when it instituted usage limits without giving warning, thereby restricting how many tweets people could view and stopping people who weren’t signed in from perusing Twitter altogether.

With how unpredictable these sorts of sites and apps can be, it’s not surprising many users were quick to assume the worst with regards to Hinge.