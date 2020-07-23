‘His Dark Materials’ Season 2 Adds Three to Cast

Ahead of the show’s [email protected] panel on Thursday, HBO has announced three new cast members for the second season of “His Dark Materials.”

Jade Anouka, Simone Kirby and Terence Stamp have joined the drama’s new season, which is based on the second book in Philip Pullman’s “His Dark Materials” series, “The Subtle Knife.” They join returning cast members Dafne Keen, Ruth Wilson, Amir Wilson and Lin-Manuel Miranda, as well as the previously announced Andrew Scott.

The second season picks up following the events of the Season 1 finale, which saw Lord Asriel (James McAvoy) open a bridge to a new world, and Lyra (Keen), distraught over the death of her best friend, following him into the unknown. Season 2 finds Lyra in a strange and mysterious abandoned city — Cittàgazze — where she meets Will (Wilson), who is also running from a troubled past.

Anouka plays Ruta Skadi, a witch Queen, who joins forces with Serafina Pekkala (Ruta Gedmintas) against the Magisterium. Kirby is Dr Mary Malone who heads up the Dark Matter Research Team at an Oxford university in our world. Stamp, who previously starred in a BBC Radio adaptation of the series, joins the cast as Giacomo Paradisi, the bearer of the Subtle Knife who lives in the Tower of the Angels in Cittàgazze.

The series is executive produced by Dan McCulloch, Jane Tranter, Joel Collins and Julie Gardner for Bad Wolf, alongside Philip Pullman, Jack Thorne, Tom Hooper, Otto Bathhurst. Deborah Forte, Toby Emmerich and Carolyn Blackwood of New Line Cinema; and Ben Irving and Piers Wenger of BBC One also executive produce.