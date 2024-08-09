A Sitcom Writer-Turned-Psychologist Counsels Hollywood Workers on the ‘Industry Apocalypse’ 

Holding on in Hollywood: Phil Stark, a writer on “That ’70s Show” tpivoted to counseling industry brethren

Phil Stark (Courtesy of Phil Stark)

Phil Stark understands better than most how the struggling workers of Hollywood are feeling these days.

The 51-year-old former comedy writer, who authored the movie script “Dude, Where’s My Car” and worked in the writer’s room of “That ’70s Show,” is seeing the pain and confusion gripping entertainment professionals from another angle: through his tele-health practice as a licensed psychologist.

His patients, who are mostly screenwriters and comedians, are living through the Hollywood tumult. The WGA strike stopped production in its tracks. Screenwriters are struggling to pay their bills, even as they walk the picket lines to fight for their futures.

Alexei Barrionuevo

Alexei Barrionuevo is the Business Editor at TheWrap. He previously served as an editor at Billboard, and before that as a staff writer at The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal. He has worked as a correspondent based in Brazil, Belgium and Venezuela.

