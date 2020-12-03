‘Holiday Heartbreak’ Trailer: Christmas Curse Threatens to Ruin the Holidays in BET Original Movie (Exclusive Video)

BET has released the trailer for the upcoming original Christmas movie “Holiday Heartbreak,” starring Maryam Basir and Michael Colyar.

Basir stars in the film from director Charles Jones as Monica McCoy, a helpless romantic unknowingly cursed with relationship problems passed down from her father’s bad luck of mishandling women.

LisaRaye McCoy, AJ Johnson, DeWayne “Kountry Wayne” Colley, Tiffany Black, B Simone, Kenneth Wayne and Lonnie Bee.also star in the film, which will debut on BET on Wednesday, Dec. 16 at 6 p.m. ET/PT. Watch the trailer above.

Produced by Tressa Azarel Smallwood’s MegaMind, the romantic comedy was shot in the Washington D.C. area earlier this year under COVID-19 safety protocols. Charles Jones directed from a script by Tiffany Yancy, with Smallwood and Ibrahim Yilla producing.

MegaMind Media recently teamed with BET for a series of narrative shorts directed by Kim Fields, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Victoria Rowell covering women’s health issues for the BET Her “Her Stories” franchise.