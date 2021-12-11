Holiday TV Viewing Guide 2021: When and Where All the Christmas Movies and Specials Will Air

We’re just a few weeks away from Christmas and broadcast networks, cable channels and streaming services are decking their lineups with holiday programming.

Among the content intended to make you feel merry and bright are rebroadcasts of classic movies and specials, as well as some new original films and events for viewers to enjoy.

To help you sort out what you want to watch and when and where you can find it, TheWrap has rounded up the list below, which begins with programs airing Saturday and concludes on Dec. 25.

And if you’re looking for something that’s not on this list, head over to our guides for the Christmas movies that are currently available on Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon.

Oh, and you’ll notice “A Charlie Brown Christmas” is airing on PBS on this list, but it is also available for streaming on Apple TV+, which has been the Peanuts’ home for more than a year now.

Saturday, Dec. 11

CBS, 8/7c – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

Hallmark, 8/7c – A Royal Queens Christmas

Lifetime, 8/7c – The Holiday Fix-Up

TBS, 8/7c – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (1966)

TBS, 8:30/7:30c – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (1966)

TBS, 9/8c – A Christmas Story

CBS, 9/8c – Frosty the Snowman

CBS, 9:30/8:30c – Frosty Returns

Freeform, 9:45p/8:45c – Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story 4

Freeform, 11:55p/10:55c – Arthur Christmas

Sunday, Dec. 12

Freeform, 7a/6c – The Star (2017)

Ovation, 8a/7c – Getting to the Nutcracker (2014)

Freeform, 9a/8c – Jingle All the Way

Ovation, 10/9c – Snow Queen

Freeform, 11a/10c – Jingle All the Way 2

Freeform, 1:05p/12:05c – Arthur Christmas

Freeform, 3:10p/2:10c – Disney’s A Christmas Carol

Freeform, 5:15p/4:15c – The Santa Clause

Freeform, 7:25p/6:25c – The Santa Clause 2

Hallmark, 8/7c – Sister Swap: Christmas in the City

Lifetime, 8/7c – Blending Christmas

PBS, 8/7c – A Chef’s Life Holiday Special (Encore)

CBS, 8:30/7:30c – A Christmas Proposal

The CW, 9/8c – Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown 2021

Freeform, 9:55p/8:55c – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Freeform, 12a/11c – Home Alone 5: The Holiday Heist

Monday, Dec. 13

Freeform, 7a/6c – Holiday in Handcuffs

Freeform, 10:30a/9:30c – Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

Freeform, 11:30a/10:30c – The Santa Clause

Freeform, 1:30p/12:30c – The Santa Clause 2

Freeform, 4p/3c – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Freeform, 6p/5c – Home Alone

Lifetime, 8/7c – Maps and Mistletoe

PBS, 8/7c – 20 Years of Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir

Freeform, 8:30p/7:30c – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

Tuesday, Dec. 14

Freeform, 7a/6c – 12 Dates of Christmas

Freeform, 10:30a/9:30c – Jingle All the Way

Freeform, 12:30p/11:30c – Love Actually

Freeform, 3:30p/2:30c – Home Alone

Freeform, 6p/5c – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

Lifetime, 8/7c – Ghosts of Christmas Past

Freeform, 8:30p/7:30c – Office Christmas Party

Fox, 9/8c – Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip: Christmas Vacation

PBS, 9/8c – The Nutcracker and the Mouse King

OWN, 9/8c – A Christmas Stray

Freeform, 12a/11c – The Night Before

Wednesday, Dec. 15

Freeform, 7a/6c – Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve

Freeform, 11a/10c – Office Christmas Party

Freeform, 1:35p/12:35c – The Santa Clause

Freeform, 3:45p/2:45c – The Santa Clause 2

Freeform, 6:15p/5:15c – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Lifetime, 8/7c – The Enchanted Christmas Cake

The CW, 8/7c – iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2021

Freeform, 8:20p/7:20c – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

NBC, 9:30/8:30c – A Very Chrisley Christmas

Thursday, Dec. 16

BET+ – A Christmas Wish

Peacock – Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas

Netflix – A California Christmas: City Lights

Netflix – A Naija Christmas

Freeform, 7a/6c – Black Nativity

Freeform, 10:30a/9:30c – The Preacher’s Wife

Freeform, 1p/12c – Almost Christmas

Freeform, 3:30p/2:30c – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

Freeform, 6p/5c – Home Alone

Lifetime, 8/7c – Christmas by Chance

Freeform, 8:30p/7:30c – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

Freeform, 12-2a/11-1c – The Simpsons – Holiday Episodes

Friday, Dec. 17

Amazon Prime Video – With Love

Freeform, 9a/8c – Love Actually

Freeform, 12p/11c – Home Alone

Freeform, 2:30p/1:30c – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

Ovation, 5/4c – My First Miracle

Freeform, 5:10p/4:10c – The Santa Clause

Freeform, 7:20p/6:20c – The Santa Clause 2

The CW, 8/7c – The 89th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade

Lifetime, 8/7c – Mistletoe in Montana

NBC, 8/7c – Sing

Freeform, 9:50p/8:50c – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Freeform, 11:55p/10:55c – Disney’s A Christmas Carol

Saturday, Dec. 18

Ovation, 6a/5c – The 12 Dogs of Christmas (2006)

Freeform, 7:35a/6:35c – Love Actually

Ovation, 8:30a/7:30c – 40 Below and Falling (2015)

Freeform, 10:45a/9:45c – Unaccompanied Minors

Freeform, 12:55p/11:55c – The Santa Clause

Freeform, 3:05p/2:05c – The Santa Clause 2

Freeform, 5:35p/4:35c – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

TNT, 7/6c – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (1966)

TNT, 7:30/6:30c – A Christmas Story

PBS, 7:30/6:30c – A Charlie Brown Christmas

Freeform, 7:40p/6:40c – Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

Hallmark, 8/7c – The Christmas House 1: Deck Those Halls

Lifetime, 8/7c – Toying with the Holidays

TNT, 9:30/8:30c – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (1966)

Freeform, 9:40p/8:40c – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

TNT, 10/9c – A Christmas Carol (TNT Version)

Freeform, 12:20a/11:20c – The Nightmare Before Christmas

Sunday, Dec. 19

Ovation, 6a/5c – Eve’s Christmas (2004)

Freeform, 7:30a/6:30c – Unaccompanied Minors

Freeform, 9:30a/8:30c – Home Alone 3

Freeform, 11:30a/10:30c – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Freeform, 1:30p/12:30c – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

Freeform, 4:10p/3:10c – Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

Freeform, 6:10p/5:10c – Frosty the Snowman

Freeform, 6:45p/5:45c – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

Freeform, 7:50p/6:50c – Home Alone

Hallmark, 8/7c – ‘Tis the Season to be Merry

Lifetime, 8/7c – Under the Christmas Tree

CBS, 8/7c – Christmas Takes Flight

Freeform, 10:20p/9:20c – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

Freeform, 1a/12c – Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

Monday, Dec. 20

Freeform, 7a/6c – Prancer Returns

Freeform, 10:30a/9:30c – Home Alone

Freeform, 1p/12c – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

Freeform, 3:35p/2:35c – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

Freeform, 4:40p/3:40c – Frosty the Snowman

Freeform, 5:15p/4:15c – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

Freeform, 6:20p/5:20c – The Santa Clause

Lifetime, 8/7c – Candy Cane Candidate

Freeform, 8:30p/7:30c – The Santa Clause 2

Freeform, 12a/11c – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Tuesday, Dec. 21

Netflix – Grumpy Christmas

Freeform, 10:30a/9:30c – Jingle All the Way

Freeform, 12:30p/11:30c – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

Freeform, 1p/12c – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

Freeform, 2p/1c – Daddy’s Home 2

Freeform, 4p/3c – Disney’s A Christmas Carol

Freeform, 6p/5c – Home Alone

Lifetime, 8/7c – The Christmas Ball

Freeform, 8:30p/7:30c – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

Wednesday, Dec. 22

Freeform, 7a/6c – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

Freeform, 7:30a/6:30c – Jingle All the Way

Freeform, 9:30a/8:30c – Love the Coopers

Freeform, 12p/11c – Daddy’s Home 2

Freeform, 2:05p/1:05c – Home Alone

Freeform, 4:35p/3:35c – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

Freeform, 7:15p/6:15c – The Santa Clause

Fox, 8/7c – The Masked Singer: Christmas Singalong

Lifetime, 8/7c – It Takes a Christmas Village

NBC, 8/7c – Illumination Presents: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch

Freeform, 9:25p/8:25c – The Santa Clause 2

Freeform, 11:55p/10:55c – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Thursday, Dec. 23

BET+ – Christmas for Sale

Freeform, 7a/6c – It’s a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie

Freeform, 9a/8c – Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas

Freeform, 10:30a/9:30c – Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas

Freeform, 12p/11c – Arthur Christmas2:05p/1:05c – The Star (2017)

Freeform, 4:05p/3:05c – Home Alone

Freeform, 6:35p/5:35c – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

ABC, 8/7c – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

Lifetime, 8/7c – Rebuilding a Dream Christmas

ABC, 9/8c – A Very Boy Band Holiday

Freeform, 9:15p/8:15c – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

ABC, 10/9c – CMA Country Christmas

Freeform, 11:55p/10:55c – Arthur Christmas

Friday, Dec. 24

Netflix – 1000 Miles from Christmas / 1000 kms de la Navidad

Freeform, 7a/6c – Prancer Returns

Freeform, 10:30a/9:30c – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

Freeform, 11a/10c – The Star (2017)

Freeform, 1p/12c – Home Alone

Freeform, 3:30p/2:30c – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

Freeform, 6p/5c – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

ABC, 8/7c – Olaf’s Frozen Adventure

CBS, 8/7c – A Holly Dolly Christmas

Lifetime, 8/7c – Hot Chocolate Holiday

ABC, 8:30/7:30c – Shrek the Halls

Freeform, 8:30p/7:30c – Frosty the Snowman

Freeform, 9p/8c – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

TBS and TNT, 24-hour marathon begins a 9/8c – A Christmas Story

CBS, 9/8c – Kenny Rogers: All In for the Gambler

ABC, 9/8c – Disney Prep & Landing

ABC, 9:30/8:30c – Disney Prep & Landing 2: Naughty vs. Nice

Freeform, 10p/9c – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

NBC, 11:30/10:30c – Christmas Eve Mass

Saturday, Dec. 25

Freeform, 7a/6c – Arthur Christmas

Freeform, 9:10a/8:10c – The Santa Clause

ABC, 10 a.m. ET/9 a.m. PT – Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade

Freeform, 11:20a/10:20c – The Santa Clause 2

Freeform, 1:50p/12:50c – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Freeform, 4p/3c – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

Freeform, 5:05p/4:05c – Frosty the Snowman

Freeform, 5:40p/4:40c – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

Freeform, 6:45p/5:45c – Home Alone

Lifetime, 8/7c – Writing Around the Christmas Tree

Freeform, 9:15p/8:15c – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

Freeform, 11:55p/10:55c – Arthur Christmas