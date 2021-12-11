Holiday TV Viewing Guide 2021: When and Where All the Christmas Movies and Specials Will Air

We’re just a few weeks away from Christmas and broadcast networks, cable channels and streaming services are decking their lineups with holiday programming.
Among the content intended to make you feel merry and bright are rebroadcasts of classic movies and specials, as well as some new original films and events for viewers to enjoy.
To help you sort out what you want to watch and when and where you can find it, TheWrap has rounded up the list below, which begins with programs airing Saturday and concludes on Dec. 25.
And if you’re looking for something that’s not on this list, head over to our guides for the Christmas movies that are currently available on Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon.
Oh, and you’ll notice “A Charlie Brown Christmas” is airing on PBS on this list, but it is also available for streaming on Apple TV+, which has been the Peanuts’ home for more than a year now.
Saturday, Dec. 11
CBS, 8/7c – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
Hallmark, 8/7c – A Royal Queens Christmas
Lifetime, 8/7c – The Holiday Fix-Up
TBS, 8/7c – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (1966)
TBS, 8:30/7:30c – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (1966)
TBS, 9/8c – A Christmas Story
CBS, 9/8c – Frosty the Snowman
CBS, 9:30/8:30c – Frosty Returns
Freeform, 9:45p/8:45c – Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story 4
Freeform, 11:55p/10:55c – Arthur Christmas
Sunday, Dec. 12
Freeform, 7a/6c – The Star (2017)
Ovation, 8a/7c – Getting to the Nutcracker (2014)
Freeform, 9a/8c – Jingle All the Way
Ovation, 10/9c – Snow Queen
Freeform, 11a/10c – Jingle All the Way 2
Freeform, 1:05p/12:05c – Arthur Christmas
Freeform, 3:10p/2:10c – Disney’s A Christmas Carol
Freeform, 5:15p/4:15c – The Santa Clause
Freeform, 7:25p/6:25c – The Santa Clause 2
Hallmark, 8/7c – Sister Swap: Christmas in the City
Lifetime, 8/7c – Blending Christmas
PBS, 8/7c – A Chef’s Life Holiday Special (Encore)
CBS, 8:30/7:30c – A Christmas Proposal
The CW, 9/8c – Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown 2021
Freeform, 9:55p/8:55c – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Freeform, 12a/11c – Home Alone 5: The Holiday Heist
Monday, Dec. 13
Freeform, 7a/6c – Holiday in Handcuffs
Freeform, 10:30a/9:30c – Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
Freeform, 11:30a/10:30c – The Santa Clause
Freeform, 1:30p/12:30c – The Santa Clause 2
Freeform, 4p/3c – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Freeform, 6p/5c – Home Alone
Lifetime, 8/7c – Maps and Mistletoe
PBS, 8/7c – 20 Years of Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir
Freeform, 8:30p/7:30c – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
Tuesday, Dec. 14
Freeform, 7a/6c – 12 Dates of Christmas
Freeform, 10:30a/9:30c – Jingle All the Way
Freeform, 12:30p/11:30c – Love Actually
Freeform, 3:30p/2:30c – Home Alone
Freeform, 6p/5c – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
Lifetime, 8/7c – Ghosts of Christmas Past
Freeform, 8:30p/7:30c – Office Christmas Party
Fox, 9/8c – Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip: Christmas Vacation
PBS, 9/8c – The Nutcracker and the Mouse King
OWN, 9/8c – A Christmas Stray
Freeform, 12a/11c – The Night Before
Wednesday, Dec. 15
Freeform, 7a/6c – Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve
Freeform, 11a/10c – Office Christmas Party
Freeform, 1:35p/12:35c – The Santa Clause
Freeform, 3:45p/2:45c – The Santa Clause 2
Freeform, 6:15p/5:15c – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Lifetime, 8/7c – The Enchanted Christmas Cake
The CW, 8/7c – iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2021
Freeform, 8:20p/7:20c – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
NBC, 9:30/8:30c – A Very Chrisley Christmas
Thursday, Dec. 16
BET+ – A Christmas Wish
Peacock – Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas
Netflix – A California Christmas: City Lights
Netflix – A Naija Christmas
Freeform, 7a/6c – Black Nativity
Freeform, 10:30a/9:30c – The Preacher’s Wife
Freeform, 1p/12c – Almost Christmas
Freeform, 3:30p/2:30c – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
Freeform, 6p/5c – Home Alone
Lifetime, 8/7c – Christmas by Chance
Freeform, 8:30p/7:30c – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
Freeform, 12-2a/11-1c – The Simpsons – Holiday Episodes
Friday, Dec. 17
Amazon Prime Video – With Love
Freeform, 9a/8c – Love Actually
Freeform, 12p/11c – Home Alone
Freeform, 2:30p/1:30c – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
Ovation, 5/4c – My First Miracle
Freeform, 5:10p/4:10c – The Santa Clause
Freeform, 7:20p/6:20c – The Santa Clause 2
The CW, 8/7c – The 89th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade
Lifetime, 8/7c – Mistletoe in Montana
NBC, 8/7c – Sing
Freeform, 9:50p/8:50c – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Freeform, 11:55p/10:55c – Disney’s A Christmas Carol
Saturday, Dec. 18
Ovation, 6a/5c – The 12 Dogs of Christmas (2006)
Freeform, 7:35a/6:35c – Love Actually
Ovation, 8:30a/7:30c – 40 Below and Falling (2015)
Freeform, 10:45a/9:45c – Unaccompanied Minors
Freeform, 12:55p/11:55c – The Santa Clause
Freeform, 3:05p/2:05c – The Santa Clause 2
Freeform, 5:35p/4:35c – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
TNT, 7/6c – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (1966)
TNT, 7:30/6:30c – A Christmas Story
PBS, 7:30/6:30c – A Charlie Brown Christmas
Freeform, 7:40p/6:40c – Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)
Hallmark, 8/7c – The Christmas House 1: Deck Those Halls
Lifetime, 8/7c – Toying with the Holidays
TNT, 9:30/8:30c – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (1966)
Freeform, 9:40p/8:40c – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
TNT, 10/9c – A Christmas Carol (TNT Version)
Freeform, 12:20a/11:20c – The Nightmare Before Christmas
Sunday, Dec. 19
Ovation, 6a/5c – Eve’s Christmas (2004)
Freeform, 7:30a/6:30c – Unaccompanied Minors
Freeform, 9:30a/8:30c – Home Alone 3
Freeform, 11:30a/10:30c – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Freeform, 1:30p/12:30c – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
Freeform, 4:10p/3:10c – Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)
Freeform, 6:10p/5:10c – Frosty the Snowman
Freeform, 6:45p/5:45c – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
Freeform, 7:50p/6:50c – Home Alone
Hallmark, 8/7c – ‘Tis the Season to be Merry
Lifetime, 8/7c – Under the Christmas Tree
CBS, 8/7c – Christmas Takes Flight
Freeform, 10:20p/9:20c – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
Freeform, 1a/12c – Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
Monday, Dec. 20
Freeform, 7a/6c – Prancer Returns
Freeform, 10:30a/9:30c – Home Alone
Freeform, 1p/12c – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
Freeform, 3:35p/2:35c – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
Freeform, 4:40p/3:40c – Frosty the Snowman
Freeform, 5:15p/4:15c – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
Freeform, 6:20p/5:20c – The Santa Clause
Lifetime, 8/7c – Candy Cane Candidate
Freeform, 8:30p/7:30c – The Santa Clause 2
Freeform, 12a/11c – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Tuesday, Dec. 21
Netflix – Grumpy Christmas
Freeform, 10:30a/9:30c – Jingle All the Way
Freeform, 12:30p/11:30c – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
Freeform, 1p/12c – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
Freeform, 2p/1c – Daddy’s Home 2
Freeform, 4p/3c – Disney’s A Christmas Carol
Freeform, 6p/5c – Home Alone
Lifetime, 8/7c – The Christmas Ball
Freeform, 8:30p/7:30c – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
Wednesday, Dec. 22
Freeform, 7a/6c – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
Freeform, 7:30a/6:30c – Jingle All the Way
Freeform, 9:30a/8:30c – Love the Coopers
Freeform, 12p/11c – Daddy’s Home 2
Freeform, 2:05p/1:05c – Home Alone
Freeform, 4:35p/3:35c – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
Freeform, 7:15p/6:15c – The Santa Clause
Fox, 8/7c – The Masked Singer: Christmas Singalong
Lifetime, 8/7c – It Takes a Christmas Village
NBC, 8/7c – Illumination Presents: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch
Freeform, 9:25p/8:25c – The Santa Clause 2
Freeform, 11:55p/10:55c – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Thursday, Dec. 23
BET+ – Christmas for Sale
Freeform, 7a/6c – It’s a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie
Freeform, 9a/8c – Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas
Freeform, 10:30a/9:30c – Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas
Freeform, 12p/11c – Arthur Christmas2:05p/1:05c – The Star (2017)
Freeform, 4:05p/3:05c – Home Alone
Freeform, 6:35p/5:35c – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
ABC, 8/7c – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
Lifetime, 8/7c – Rebuilding a Dream Christmas
ABC, 9/8c – A Very Boy Band Holiday
Freeform, 9:15p/8:15c – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
ABC, 10/9c – CMA Country Christmas
Freeform, 11:55p/10:55c – Arthur Christmas
Friday, Dec. 24
Netflix – 1000 Miles from Christmas / 1000 kms de la Navidad
Freeform, 7a/6c – Prancer Returns
Freeform, 10:30a/9:30c – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
Freeform, 11a/10c – The Star (2017)
Freeform, 1p/12c – Home Alone
Freeform, 3:30p/2:30c – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
Freeform, 6p/5c – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
ABC, 8/7c – Olaf’s Frozen Adventure
CBS, 8/7c – A Holly Dolly Christmas
Lifetime, 8/7c – Hot Chocolate Holiday
ABC, 8:30/7:30c – Shrek the Halls
Freeform, 8:30p/7:30c – Frosty the Snowman
Freeform, 9p/8c – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
TBS and TNT, 24-hour marathon begins a 9/8c – A Christmas Story
CBS, 9/8c – Kenny Rogers: All In for the Gambler
ABC, 9/8c – Disney Prep & Landing
ABC, 9:30/8:30c – Disney Prep & Landing 2: Naughty vs. Nice
Freeform, 10p/9c – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
NBC, 11:30/10:30c – Christmas Eve Mass
Saturday, Dec. 25
Freeform, 7a/6c – Arthur Christmas
Freeform, 9:10a/8:10c – The Santa Clause
ABC, 10 a.m. ET/9 a.m. PT – Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade
Freeform, 11:20a/10:20c – The Santa Clause 2
Freeform, 1:50p/12:50c – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Freeform, 4p/3c – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
Freeform, 5:05p/4:05c – Frosty the Snowman
Freeform, 5:40p/4:40c – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
Freeform, 6:45p/5:45c – Home Alone
Lifetime, 8/7c – Writing Around the Christmas Tree
Freeform, 9:15p/8:15c – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
Freeform, 11:55p/10:55c – Arthur Christmas