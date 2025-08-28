Geena Davis: The Next Chapter in Hollywood’s Journey Towards Authentic Representation | Guest Column

In 2022, when “CODA” swept the Academy Awards, Hollywood celebrated a transformative moment for authentic representation as Troy Kotsur became only the second actor who is deaf to win an Academy Award after Marlee Matlin’s 1987 triumph. And the film’s Best Picture success further demonstrated the extraordinary power of authentic casting, validating what advocates have long known: when people with disabilities tell their own stories, audiences respond with enthusiasm and respect.

Last month, the Ruderman Family Foundation and the Geena Davis Institute released new research that provides a comprehensive picture of where the industry currently stands on this crucial journey. Our analysis of 350 scripted TV series from 2016 to 2023 reveals both meaningful progress and significant opportunities that remain before us.

The findings show that only 21% of characters with disabilities on television are authentically cast — in other words, played by actors who share those disabilities. While this represents meaningful progress from earlier eras when such representation was virtually nonexistent, the study also reveals that an average of only 3.9% of characters on television have a disability, despite people with disabilities comprising nearly 30% of the U.S. population. Together, these figures highlight significant opportunities for growth in both the quantity and authenticity of representation as we work to better reflect our nation’s true makeup.

Perhaps these numbers indicate a turning point: four major Hollywood studios — CBS Entertainment, NBCUniversal, Paramount Pictures, and Sony Pictures Entertainment — have made concrete commitments to audition actors with disabilities for their productions. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the Television Academy have emerged as key partners in driving industry-wide inclusion. Meanwhile, dozens of high-profile actors and directors continue to use their platforms to champion greater representation.

What makes this work so important extends far beyond entertainment itself. Television shapes cultural understanding, with U.S. households consuming an average of nearly three hours of television a day. The stories we see influence perceptions about who belongs in our communities, who deserves opportunities, and what constitutes meaningful contribution to society. When authentic disability representation flourishes, it has the power to shift attitudes around employment, education, healthcare, and social inclusion in profound ways.

Our research revealed important patterns about how disability intersects with other identities, pointing to an opportunity for greater intersectional representation. For example, we discovered that characters with disabilities are less likely to be shown in professional settings — highlighting a chance to showcase the full range of ways people with disabilities contribute to their communities.

Encouragingly, market research consistently demonstrates that audiences welcome authentic representation. Households express strong interest in seeing portrayals of disability by actors with disabilities, and they actively support content that delivers on this promise. Shows like “As We See It,” which authentically portrayed young adults with autism, and “Echo,” featuring deaf actress Alaqua Cox as a deaf superhero, have proven how genuine representation resonates with viewers and creates meaningful cultural impact. These shows exemplify the power of authentic casting, featuring actors with disabilities in leading roles.

However, when storylines and characters repeatedly rely on outdated tropes and stereotypes, they marginalize people with disabilities by creating incomplete pictures of their reality. When we tell only one type of story about any group, it reduces complexity and understanding, which can lead to prejudice. As long as stories about disability lack depth, variety and authentic representation, our collective understanding of disability will remain incomplete.

The path forward builds on the solid foundation our industry partners have established. Writers’ rooms benefit tremendously from including people with disabilities not just as consultants but as creators and storytellers. Casting processes can expand to actively audition actors with disabilities for characters assumed to be able-bodied. Production teams can continue making accessibility standard practice rather than an accommodation.

Most importantly, we can work together to make authentic casting the industry standard, bringing unparalleled authenticity and depth to storytelling while creating meaningful opportunities for underrepresented talent.

The entertainment industry has tremendous power to reshape societal attitudes about disability and normalize inclusion across all aspects of life. With real commitment demonstrated by our industry partners and infrastructure for progress increasingly in place, the data in our study serves as both recognition of progress made and a roadmap for accelerating measurable on-screen impact. Meaningful change is not only possible—it’s ready to happen.

Geena Davis is an Academy Award-winning actor and Founder & Chair of the Geena Davis Institute. Jay Ruderman is President of the Ruderman Family Foundation.