Hollywood Condemns Capitol Chaos: ‘If They Were Black They Would Be Shot Already’

As pro-Donald Trump rioters continued to lay siege to the Capitol on Wednesday, Hollywood stars have taken to Twitter to express their outrage.

“This is an attempted coup to keep a reality TV star in power,” Alyssa Milano wrote after images first began to surface of the president’s supporters storming the U.S. Capitol. “Why are people surprised this is happening?” she later added in all caps. “We’ve been telling you for months that he was inciting violence.”

“Why aren’t the police arresting them?” asked “Will & Grace” star Debra Messing, who retweeted video footage of the protesters inside the capitol building. “If they were Black they would be shot already.”

Pro-Trump Protesters Storm the Capitol, Congress in Lockdown

The Capitol Hill protests began Wednesday amid the ceremonial counting of the electoral votes that would confirm the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. A handful of Republican members of Congress had attempted to challenge the normally pro-forma certification of Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory in the 2020 election.

With the ongoing chaos, Capitol Hill was placed on lockdown, with Vice President Mike Pence rushed from the Senate chamber by security, and members of the House and Senate instructed to evacuate the building.

See more reactions to the day’s events below.

Why aren’t the police ARRESTing them. If they were black they would be shot already. https://t.co/QigJuLhg9S — Debra Messing✍🏻 (@DebraMessing) January 6, 2021

What the actual fuck? https://t.co/R0IYVgjuke — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) January 6, 2021

This desperate "man" and his silly sheep. Embarrassing. — Issa Rae (@IssaRae) January 6, 2021

There are terrorists taking over the capitol building of the united states. — Timothy Simons (@timothycsimons) January 6, 2021

Watching lawlessness in our capitol — thugs supporting a coup — & deeply saddened. The Murdochs have inflicted so much racism, sexism, virulent lies & damage to our nation. Fellow content makers, we must cancel appearances on Fox & use our power to keep ads 4 our shows off Fox. — Mangold (@mang0ld) January 6, 2021

just imagine how trump and all of his looney republican friends/family would be reacting to this right now if these were liberals storming the capitol… — Dylan Minnette (@dylanminnette) January 6, 2021

The Capitol building is less aggressively protected by the cops than your average Target it feels? — Joel Kim Booster (@ihatejoelkim) January 6, 2021

this mob at the capitol is domestic terrorism. — Natalie Morales (@nataliemorales) January 6, 2021

Where are the rubber bullets? Where's the tear gas? Non-stop violence against peaceful protestors all year long, but no response to armed thugs storming the capitol? Egged on by a President and 13 Senators? — Warren Leight (@warrenleightTV) January 6, 2021

Mob of traitors has stormed the Capitol building—broken through the police and are now inside by the doors of the Senate chambers. Police overwhelmed. One was just hit and carried away. WHERE IS THE NATIONAL GUARD? WHERE ARE THE RUBBER BULLETS? WHY IS THIS MOB NOT BEING ARRESTED? — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) January 6, 2021

Fascist mobs are attempting to overrun the Capitol at Trump’s command, but thankfully none of them are peaceful protestors or people of color so no teargas or rubber bullets are being used. Seems allwhite to me. https://t.co/6neoLi2DwD — Misha Collins (@mishacollins) January 6, 2021

BTW, if that angry mob was full of Black and Brown folks there’d be tanks, horses, tear gas and gunshots. They did all that to PEACEFUL protestors just so dear leader could hold a Bible upside down in front of a church. Don’t @ me. — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) January 6, 2021