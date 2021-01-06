Go Pro Today

Hollywood Condemns Capitol Chaos: ‘If They Were Black They Would Be Shot Already’

The U.S. Capitol was placed on lockdown as Trump supporters stormed the building to protest election results

| January 6, 2021 @ 12:30 PM Last Updated: January 6, 2021 @ 12:55 PM
As pro-Donald Trump rioters continued to lay siege to the Capitol on Wednesday, Hollywood stars have taken to Twitter to express their outrage.

“This is an attempted coup to keep a reality TV star in power,” Alyssa Milano wrote after images first began to surface of the president’s supporters storming the U.S. Capitol. “Why are people surprised this is happening?” she later added in all caps. “We’ve been telling you for months that he was inciting violence.”

“Why aren’t the police arresting them?” asked “Will & Grace” star Debra Messing, who retweeted video footage of the protesters inside the capitol building. “If they were Black they would be shot already.”

The Capitol Hill protests began Wednesday amid the ceremonial counting of the electoral votes that would confirm the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. A handful of Republican members of Congress had attempted to challenge the normally pro-forma certification of Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory in the 2020 election.

With the ongoing chaos, Capitol Hill was placed on lockdown, with Vice President Mike Pence rushed from the Senate chamber by security, and members of the House and Senate instructed to evacuate the building.

