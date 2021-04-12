Hollywood Desperate for ‘Someone’ to Save Arclight Theatre: ‘Netflix You Know What to Do’

Following the news that the Arclight Cinemas theater chain will be closed for good as a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic, plenty of LA residents in and out of entertainment gnashed their teeth in dismay. But that dismay soon turned into calls from within Hollywood for someone, anyone, to step in and save it.

Who? That’s a question for another time since, as we write this, no one has actually stepped up and no one has seriously proposed any kind of direct action that might encourage a person or organization with deep pockets to do so. But given the theater’s significance, we suspect that will change. For now, the main takeaway is that a whole lot of Angelenos, (at least one of whom is writing this post), many of them famous, would be very happy indeed if one of LA’s most treasured movie landmarks was rescued from oblivion.

Quick catch-up, on Monday afternoon Pacific Theaters, parent company of both Arclight and the Pacific Theatres chain, said it was shuttering both permanently. “After shutting our doors more than a year ago, today we must share the difficult and sad news that Pacific will not be reopening its ArcLight Cinemas and Pacific Theatres locations. This was not the outcome anyone wanted, but despite a huge effort that exhausted all potential options, the company does not have a viable way forward.”

Among the company’s property is the Sunset Blvd location in Hollywood, which in addition to being an extremely popular locale for movie premieres and special events also happens to be the home of the iconic Cinerama dome. It’s been a Los Angeles institution since the 60s and most recently was one of the striking scene-setting locales used in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.”

And hey, speaking of Tarantino, more than few people noted that the famed director himself saved another LA moviegoing institution when he bought the New Beverly theater in 2007.

Tarantino saved the New Beverly, hopefully someone can step up and save the Arclight. Would hate to see this beautiful theater where I once stood next to Elliot Gould at a urinal gutted and turned into condos.

https://t.co/L0nYEpxyZw — Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) April 13, 2021

Starting a petition for Tarantino to buy the ArcLight Cineramadome in Hollywood and turn it into a #NewBevHollywood location. — Mike Cancelonya (@AaronSauerland) April 13, 2021

And some even hoped he might actually do it again this time:

CAN TARANTINO PLEASE BUY THE ARCLIGHT?! I AM NOT HANDLING THIS WELL. — Gennefer Gross IS VACCINATED!!! (@Gennefer) April 13, 2021

And if not Tarantino, perhaps an equally acclaimed director might be the one?

I am reading it is more of a leasing issue than anything, perfect opportunity for Tarantino, Nolan or even a huge streaming service to save this Landmark, this is a cinema lovers church. @ArcLightCinemas #arclight — Lewis Tan (@TheLewisTan) April 13, 2021

Whether he’d do it or not, it was pointed out that Nolan does have a particularly compelling way into the matter:

Seeing many "Christopher Nolan save the ArcLight" tweets and while I know it's way too soon to joke or speculate can you imagine if … THE ARCLIGHT RISES — Justin Chang (@JustinCChang) April 13, 2021

However, it was also pointed out that major corporations with deep pockets are a more realistic idea.

Another thing that sucks about this is people demanding Quentin Tarantino save the Arclight. Tarantino did his superhero bit already (the New Bev). This is the point where Disney, Amazon, Netflix & other companies destroying theatrical step up. (Ha, I know they won’t, don’t @ me) https://t.co/i27VqnDjYb — MZS (@mattzollerseitz) April 13, 2021

Devastating. I have so many experiences at both the Hollywood and Sherman Oaks locations. If you grew up in LA, we are losing a part of history. Wonder if a private party will step up to save these landmarks. https://t.co/OyHtnAgtd6 — Randy Bick (@BickRandy) April 13, 2021

But of course

I'm not worried about Arclight or the Pacific Theatres anymore. There are just too many people upset for someone or a company to not sweep in and buy them. Not worried at all. — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) April 13, 2021

Mindy Kaling had a slightly more cynical take on the whole thing:

I am cynical. I feel like the arclight’s not really gone and some corporation has already bought it and this is part of a strategy to cause mourning and then they swoop in and save it and we love them and forget they’re a corporation. I mean, that’s how I would do it and I’m evil — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) April 13, 2021

Then again, maybe not?

I’m gonna take over the arclight lease and use it to only show movies I like and then all you snobs are fucked — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) April 13, 2021

She’s probably kidding, but Nia Vardalos hopes she isn’t at least:

I will host a Q & A of every opening night of every movie I love if we can #SAVETHEARCLIGHT https://t.co/udwtoe8VLL — Nia Vardalos (@NiaVardalos) April 13, 2021

Mindy wasn’t the only person who sort of kind of jokingly suggested that artists themselves should just buy it. “Bob’s Burger’s” creator Loren Bouchard got into the act too.

Artists! Unite! Form group! Buy Arclight! DM me. https://t.co/nsazryeytD — loren bouchard (@lorenbouchard) April 13, 2021

Sadly, that didn’t seem to pan out.

Phew. What a whirlwind. After a wild couple of hours, the Arclight non-profit art house artist-collective visioning group has swelled to me and Kristen Schaal. We are 100,000,000 from reaching our goal. Seriously though first justice and safety for all, then we can save theaters. — loren bouchard (@lorenbouchard) April 13, 2021

See some more of the suggestions, some serious and some tongue-in-cheek, for saving The Arclight, below:

Brad Pitt buy the arclight challenge — Timothy Simons (@timothycsimons) April 13, 2021

I just can't deal with this. Someone needs to save the Arclight. https://t.co/y2Hynqb9sL — Kate Aurthur (@KateAurthur) April 13, 2021