Hollywood Explodes With Rage Over Leaked Supreme Court Draft Repealing Roe v Wade

As news spread of the leaked Supreme Court opinion draft that all but confirms the impending death of abortion rights in America, people, especially women throughout Hollywood expressed outrage, fear and angry scorn.

For those catching up, on Monday night Politico published a leaked draft opinion, written by Samuel Alito, that at least in its current form unequivocally and unambiguously overturns the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion in America. But the opinion would not only overturn Wade and the 1992 Planned Parenthood v Casey decision that further enshrined abortion rights. It also specifically compares those decisions to Lawrence v. Texas, the 2003 decision that overturned state laws banning same sex relations, and 2015’s Obergefell v. Hodges, which legalized same sex marriage.

In other words, the decision is a clear warning that after abortion rights are ended, the right wing bloc on the Supreme Court is very likely to destroy the marriages of thousands of same sex couples across America.

Rough stuff, which is why of course the online reaction, from the likes Roseanna Arquette, screenwriter Bess Kalb, commentator Roxanne Gay, and many more, has been proportionally rough.

Arquette dryly noted that “a slimy drunk rapist” — she was referring here to Supreme Court justice Bret Kavanaugh — “has taken away womens right to choose.”

Kalb lamented that “the Supreme Court sentenced poor women seeking reproductive freedom to death.”

“What do you say when nine people can dictate what happens to your body? It’s ridiculous and hateful. The court clearly wants to deepen the political crisis in this country and women will pay the price,” Gay wrote in part.’

See more reactions below.

A slimy drunk rapist has taken away womens right to choose — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) May 3, 2022

Let this be remembered as the night the Met Gala saluted the Gilded Age, a time of outrageous wealth disparity coated in the patina of luxury, while the Supreme Court sentenced poor women seeking reproductive freedom to death. — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) May 3, 2022

I have typed and deleted a great many comments. What do you say when nine people can dictate what happens to your body? It's ridiculous and hateful. The court clearly wants to deepen the political crisis in this country and women will pay the price. — roxane gay (@rgay) May 3, 2022

We knew this court would overturn Roe v. Wade but it is stunning though not yet official. Is this the first SC leak ever? The repercussions are severe, and far-reaching, for women/people with uteri. I hope this enrages you. I hope it motivates you to action. — roxane gay (@rgay) May 3, 2022

Also, it will take far more than voting to have bodily autonomy. Saying "vote" does not actually mean much. Voting (or not voting) got us here. Congress has to act. The Democrats need to stop sitting in the middle of an aisle where no one is coming to meet them. — roxane gay (@rgay) May 3, 2022

i no longer work for a news organization so i can say without fear of penalty for my job that news organizations' reluctance to touch abortion and to cover it honestly (very popular! not that controversial!) for fear of seeming too liberal is a big part of why we are here — Julia Moser (@juliamoserrrr) May 3, 2022

They’re coming for birth control too. They are coming for it all. All of your rights. — Brian Guest (@brguest20) May 3, 2022

Just in case some of my LGBT brothers and sisters don't get it: It's all one fight now. https://t.co/C8nnkmmeMe — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) May 3, 2022