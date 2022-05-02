Hollywood Explodes With Rage Over Leaked Supreme Court Draft Repealing Roe v Wade

As news spread of the leaked Supreme Court opinion draft that all but confirms the impending death of abortion rights in America, people, especially women throughout Hollywood expressed outrage, fear and angry scorn.
For those catching up, on Monday night Politico published a leaked draft opinion, written by Samuel Alito, that at least in its current form unequivocally and unambiguously overturns the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion in America. But the opinion would not only overturn Wade and the 1992 Planned Parenthood v Casey decision that further enshrined abortion rights. It also specifically compares those decisions to Lawrence v. Texas, the 2003 decision that overturned state laws banning same sex relations, and 2015’s Obergefell v. Hodges, which legalized same sex marriage.
In other words, the decision is a clear warning that after abortion rights are ended, the right wing bloc on the Supreme Court is very likely to destroy the marriages of thousands of same sex couples across America.
Rough stuff, which is why of course the online reaction, from the likes Roseanna Arquette, screenwriter Bess Kalb, commentator Roxanne Gay, and many more, has been proportionally rough.
Arquette dryly noted that “a slimy drunk rapist” — she was referring here to Supreme Court justice Bret Kavanaugh — “has taken away womens right to choose.”
Kalb lamented that “the Supreme Court sentenced poor women seeking reproductive freedom to death.”
“What do you say when nine people can dictate what happens to your body? It’s ridiculous and hateful. The court clearly wants to deepen the political crisis in this country and women will pay the price,” Gay wrote in part.’
See more reactions below.