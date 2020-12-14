streaming theatrical deals

Adobe Stock Images

Agents, Studios Pursue 2-Track Deals as More Films Skip Theaters for Streaming

by | December 14, 2020 @ 6:00 AM

“If a film is set for traditional theatrical distribution, a contingency plan will need to be in place for if it goes to streaming,” one agent tells TheWrap

So many Hollywood studios this year have been offloading their films to either streamers or their own digital platforms — leaving creatives without the accustomed bonuses from hitting box office targets — that dealmakers are developing a dual approach to negotiations on future projects.

According to multiple agents, they are now negotiating terms with studios for both a theatrical release as well as a a streaming debut when setting up a project so that contingencies (and compensation) is in place no matter how the film eventually reaches consumers.

Become a member to read more.
Beatrice Verhoeven

Beatrice Verhoeven

Senior Film Reporter

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

dune timothee chalamet

Did Timothee Chalamet Shade Warner Bros and HBO Max While Hosting ‘SNL’?
Ben Sherwood

Ex-Disney Exec Ben Sherwood Finds His Mojo With New App to Reinvent Youth Sports Coaching
Handmaid's Tale

Where Does Hulu Fit in Disney’s Super-Size Streaming Strategy?
Warner Bros Judd Apatow Denis Villeneuve

Hollywood Shock Turns to Full-Blown Backlash After WarnerMedia Streaming Move
Academy Museum President Bill Kramer at museum media tour

Academy Museum President Says Only the Pandemic Could Push Back the Opening (Again) After Years of Delays
Chris Messina

Chris Messina to Star in HBO Max Pilot About 2019 College Admissions Scandal
MSNBC/Fox News/CNN/TLC

119 Cable Channels Ranked by 2020 Viewership: A Good Year for Cable News (and TLC)
One Night Only: The Best of Broadway - Season 2020

Tina Fey’s ‘Best of Broadway’ Fundraiser on NBC Was Definitely Not Thursday’s Best-Rated Show
Bob Chapek as Disney Investor Day

Disney’s $16 Billion-Plus Bet: An Avalanche of New Content for Streaming – and Movie Theaters Too
Onyx Equinox Crunchyroll

4 Things You Need to Know About Sony’s $1.2 Billion Crunchyroll Acquisition

Why the FTC Has a ‘Tricky’ Antitrust Case Against Facebook