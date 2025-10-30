Hollywood Producer Sentenced to Life in Prison for Overdose Deaths of 2 Women

Hollywood producer David Brian Pearce was sentenced Tuesday to 146 years to life in prison after being found guilty on two counts of murder in February.

Pearce has been incarcerated since his December 2021 arrest, after he was booked in connection to the the fentanyl overdose deaths of Christy Giles, 24, and Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola, 26, in November of that year.

The two women had spent their final hours at Pearce’s apartment in Beverly Hills after previously meeting him at a warehouse party in East Los Angeles. Hours later, the women were dropped off at two different local hospitals. Giles was already deceased when she was left at the medical center. Cabrales-Arzola was resuscitated at the hospital, but died 11 days later, a day short of her 27th birthday.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner later ruled their deaths as a homicide after multiple drugs — including GHB and fentanyl — were detected in both women.

Pearce pleaded not guilty at the time, but Deputy District Attorney Catherine Mariano alleged in the trial that he “knew the dangers of fentanyl” and still gave it, along with GHB, to the women in order to “sexually assault them.” Pearce’s attorney combatted this claim, with the producer later testifying that he “didn’t personally see” them consume any drugs at his apartment.

A jury found him guilty of all the charges after deliberating for over two days.

Following the guilty verdict, District Attorney Nathan Hochman blasted Pearce as a “serial rapist,” as the latter was also convicted of rape and sexual assault against seven other women between 2007 and 2021. On Tuesday, he applauded the sentencing.

“This sentence delivers long-awaited justice for Ms. Cabrales-Arzola, Ms. Giles, and the courageous sexual assault victims who came forward and testified,” Hochman said in a statement obtained by TheWrap. “Not only were the victims sexually assaulted, but the lives of Ms. Cabrales-Arzola and Ms. Giles were stolen in one of the most devastating ways — a fentanyl-induced sexual assault by Pearce. I would like to thank Deputy District Attorneys Catherine Mariano and Seth Carmack and all those who assisted in this prosecution within the Sex Crimes Division and the Los Angeles Police Department, whose tireless dedication made this outcome possible.

“This case is a stark reminder of the devastation caused by fentanyl,” he continued. “Fentanyl poisoners who harm and exploit others will be held accountable. Every prosecution and sentence like this one moves us a step closer to deterring criminals from committing these crimes and protecting others from a similar fate.”

Brandt Osborn, an aspiring actor, was also charged with being an accessory after the fact. However, the jury was unable to reach a verdict, prompting Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Eleanor J. Hunter to declare a mistrial.