Sean “Diddy” Combs’ prison release date has been set for May 8, 2028, TheWrap has learned.

The disgraced music mogul was found guilty in July on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. He was sentenced to four years and two months in prison earlier this month.

So far, Combs has already served a year in prison. As TheWrap previously reported, Judge Arun Subramanian also fined Combs $500,000 and ordered five years of supervised release upon the mogul’s exit from prison.

His split verdict followed an eight-week trial where 34 witnesses gave testimony in regards to the rapper’s five federal charges — one count of racketeering conspiracy, two counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. Combs had pled not guilty to all of the charges against him. He was found guilty on two of the five counts.

In an October court filing, Combs’ attorney, Marc Agnifilo, argued for the rapper to receive a prison sentence of no more than 14 months — which would have essentially amounted to time served. However, in an 189-page submission to the judge, prosecutors said they wanted Combs to serve more than 11 years in prison. Both convictions carried a maximum prison sentence of 10 years.

Combs was arrested in New York City last September, months after his homes in Los Angeles and Miami were raided earlier in 2024. The allegations against the businessman and musician followed after Combs’ ex-girlfriend Casandra “Cassie” Ventura accused him of sexual abuse crimes. She was one of the many who testified against Combs during his trial.









