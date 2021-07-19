Hollywood Productions Can Require COVID Vaccination in New Deal Between Studios and Guilds

Hollywood’s unions and studio representatives have reached a tentative new COVID-19 safety agreement that among other thing will allow productions to make vaccines mandatory for cast and crew.

The new agreement will remain in effect until Oct. 1, at which time the guilds and studios will reassess and if needed consider additional changes to COVID-19 safety requirements in the entertainment industry. The new agreement comes as the delta variant of the disease is fueling a rise in cases — though thanks the vaccines, that rise is still dramatically lower than it was at the pandemic’s peak.

Read the full statement below:

With the ongoing goal of keeping casts, crews and all set workers safe, the Directors Guild of America (DGA), International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), International Brotherhood of Teamsters (IBT) and the Basic Crafts, and Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), together with the Alliance of Motion Pictures and Television Producers (AMPTP), today announced they have a tentative agreement on adjustments to the Covid-19 Safety Agreement reflecting vaccines and other scientific advances.

The modifications center on workplace practices for fully vaccinated cast and crew, including changes to outdoor masking requirements and updated mealtime protocols. Producers will also have the option to implement mandatory vaccination policies for casts and crew in Zone A on a production-by-production basis. Additional changes, such as adjustments to testing frequency, are included for certain areas in the United States and Canada where Covid-19 incidence is, and remains, very low.

The Agreement will remain in effect through September 30, 2021. The parties will continue closely monitoring Covid-19 developments and will consider further modifications at that time.

First enacted in September 2020 after a months-long production shutdown, the Covid-19 Safety Agreement is the outcome of unprecedented coordination and solidarity between the unions and collaboration with Employers to develop science-based protocols that minimize the risk of Covid-19 virus transmission in the industry’s unique work environments. Since that time, the protocols have driven a successful rebound of film and television production while prioritizing safety for casts, crews and all on-set workers.