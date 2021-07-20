Covid Filming

Will New COVID Surge Slow Hollywood’s Plans to Ramp Up Productions and Live Events?

by and | July 20, 2021 @ 6:00 AM

Sets are under scrutiny and events like premieres and concerts are in limbo

The rise of new coronavirus cases has led to more than just the tumbling Dow. Three major film and TV productions have paused shoots in the last week, while many live in-person events have been postponed or canceled — renewing worries in Hollywood that the industry’s recent progress may face new setbacks. Certainly it means that safety protocols will not be diminished anytime soon, producers and other industry insiders told TheWrap.

“With COVID rates increasing again and a growing number of vaccinated people experiencing breakthrough cases, and even hospitalizations, I think vigilance will increase and folks will clamp down once again to ensure a safe set,” director-producer Matt Leslie told TheWrap. “Producers are not taking this lightly.”

Brian Welk

Film Reporter • brian.welk@thewrap.com • Twitter: @brianwelk

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jeremyfuster

