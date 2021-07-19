Fox Corp Implements a Vaccine Passport — A Concept Fox News Hosts Have Rallied Against

Fox has implemented its own version of a vaccine passport — a concept that Fox News hosts Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham have rallied against.

Fox Corporation, the parent company of Fox News, asked employees in June to self-report their vaccination status to receive a “Fox Clear Pass,” The Hill’s Ryan Grim reported Monday.

Human resources notified Fox employees via email that it had “developed a secure, voluntary way for employees to self-attest their vaccination status.”

Employees with the “Fox Clear Pass” are not required to wear a mask or social distance while at work, according to the email. But unvaccinated employees or those who have not uploaded their vaccination status are required to wear a mask and social distance while at work. Unvaccinated employees must also complete a daily COVID-19 screening.

On Monday, Emergency Room Doctor Rob Davidson urged unvaccinated people to turn away from sources like Fox News that he believes are encouraging them to avoid getting vaccinated.

Last month, Carlson likened vaccine passports to segregation as the “Medical Jim Crow.” “If we still had water fountains, the unvaccinated would have separate ones,” Carlson said.

Ingraham has also shared anti-vaccination sentiments, even calling the vaccine an “experimental drug” earlier this month.

Fox Corporation’s representative did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment. Fox News referred TheWrap to Fox Corp. when asked to comment.