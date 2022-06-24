Hollywood Reacts to Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade Decision: ‘America, I Weep for You’

The flood of reactions from Hollywood stars, politicians and prominent writers was swift and raging Friday after the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, with everything from despairing shock to pointed snarking at the people responsible for reversing 50 years of legal precedent.
“Banning abortion will disproportionately impact people of color, LGBTQ+ communities, people struggling to make ends meet, young people, and those living in rural areas,” actress and activist Alyssa Milano tweeted.
“America, I weep for you,” former “Star Trek” star George Takei wrote.
The the Council of the Writers Guild of America East and the Writers Guild of America West Board of Directors issued a statement Friday afternoon.
“The Council of the Writers Guild of America East and the Board of the Writers Guild of America West join to condemn the Supreme Court’s decision Friday morning overturning the landmark Roe v Wade decision that protected reproductive rights and the freedom of choice. Once again this court has chosen to ignore public opinion and to violate the privacy and health of a vast percentage of the American population. This decision will lead to injury, death and the denial of basic human rights that allow Americans to lead the lives they choose without fear of interference or bodily harm. We now look to the states to enforce existing law or to act to pass new legislation that will protect against the Supreme Court’s misguided and harmful decision,” the statement read.
The responses poured in on social media Friday morning. Some struggled with the emotional fallout of the Supreme Court’s decision, while others begin measuring which communities will be most impacted as a result.
Many have expressed disappointment in current U.S. political leaders and lawmakers. Comedian Billy Eichner pointed to the religious undertones that may be driving the decision, writing on Twitter “Get your fictional hateful bible stories and your fake fictional religious bulls— out of our f—ing lives.”
Pro-life actor Kevin Sorbo also took to Twitter to comment on the Supreme Court’s decision.