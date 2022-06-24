Hollywood Reacts to Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade Decision: ‘America, I Weep for You’

The flood of reactions from Hollywood stars, politicians and prominent writers was swift and raging Friday after the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, with everything from despairing shock to pointed snarking at the people responsible for reversing 50 years of legal precedent.

“Banning abortion will disproportionately impact people of color, LGBTQ+ communities, people struggling to make ends meet, young people, and those living in rural areas,” actress and activist Alyssa Milano tweeted.

“America, I weep for you,” former “Star Trek” star George Takei wrote.

My thoughts on the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. pic.twitter.com/9ALSbapHDY — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) June 24, 2022

My statement on the Supreme Court overturning #RoeVWade: pic.twitter.com/a3iEBTuctv — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) June 24, 2022

It's the best Supreme Court the 19th Century has yet produced. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) June 24, 2022

What tf is actually happening?Full & total control of women 👏🏽DOES 👏🏽NOT👏🏽WORK. It WILL backfire in the worst way. The whole 🌍will come crashing down. Where’s the the sperm, testicle, mankini bathing suit IN PUBLIC legislation?WE DONT GET PREGNANT BY OURSELVES #WHERETHEMENAT https://t.co/gMMxc8qTAK — nicoleariparker (@nicolearip) June 24, 2022

Just spoke to a teacher of mine from high school. She said, “First we cry. Then we fight.” — Uzo Aduba (@UzoAduba) June 24, 2022

The the Council of the Writers Guild of America East and the Writers Guild of America West Board of Directors issued a statement Friday afternoon.

“The Council of the Writers Guild of America East and the Board of the Writers Guild of America West join to condemn the Supreme Court’s decision Friday morning overturning the landmark Roe v Wade decision that protected reproductive rights and the freedom of choice. Once again this court has chosen to ignore public opinion and to violate the privacy and health of a vast percentage of the American population. This decision will lead to injury, death and the denial of basic human rights that allow Americans to lead the lives they choose without fear of interference or bodily harm. We now look to the states to enforce existing law or to act to pass new legislation that will protect against the Supreme Court’s misguided and harmful decision,” the statement read.

The responses poured in on social media Friday morning. Some struggled with the emotional fallout of the Supreme Court’s decision, while others begin measuring which communities will be most impacted as a result.

The dude who cried about beer on TV has made a BIG decision about your life, ladies! — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) June 24, 2022

I hope the 53% of white women who just couldn’t stomach voting for @HillaryClinton are happy that they’ve just ensured that their daughters grow up in #Gilead.



A woman’s right to choose is a HEALTH decision.



A PERSONAL health decision.



I’m a Christian and know that. — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) June 24, 2022

If you’re gonna talk about how divided we are as a nation, you’ll want to mention SCOTUS decisions like this one, handing power to state reps in crazy-ass gerrymandered districts and completely ignoring the will of the majority of US citizens. This is not what the people want. — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) June 24, 2022

They did it. THEY DID IT TO US! #SCOTUS has overturned #RoevWade, enshrined in the Constitution as settled law for over 50 years. How dare they? This #SCOTUS is absolutely tone-deaf to the will and even the actual needs of the American people. #WakeUpAmerica — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) June 24, 2022

Many have expressed disappointment in current U.S. political leaders and lawmakers. Comedian Billy Eichner pointed to the religious undertones that may be driving the decision, writing on Twitter “Get your fictional hateful bible stories and your fake fictional religious bulls— out of our f—ing lives.”

I’m past disgusted w/ my country and their constant inability to protect one another’s right & keep their word. How u overturning the wrong things? So many things to overturn that make sense. But this is what you chose?? — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) June 24, 2022

GET YOUR FICTIONAL HATEFUL BIBLE STORIES AND YOUR FAKE FICTIONAL RELIGIOUS BULLSHIT OUT OF OUR FUCKING LIVES. FUCK YOU. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) June 24, 2022

We knew it was coming.

DON’T WHINE.

VOTE.

DON’T BE SILENT.

VOTE.

DON’T BE DISCOURAGED.

VOTE.

If you want a woman’s right to choose

Safer gun laws

Clean air & water

People to be able to marry whoever they love

VOTE.

There are more of us than them.

So:

FUCK TRUMP’S SCOTUS!

VOTE! — Ken Olin (@kenolin1) June 24, 2022

One of the worst American days of my lifetime. — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) June 24, 2022

Supreme Court my ass — Danny DeVito (@DannyDeVito) June 24, 2022

At least the Supreme Court all said in their laughable senate auditions that they respect precedent. So that was nice. — Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) June 24, 2022

I’m absolutely terrified that this is where we are – that after so many decades of people fighting for women’s rights to their own bodies, today’s decision has stripped us of that. https://t.co/mwK561oxxl — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 24, 2022

Pro-life actor Kevin Sorbo also took to Twitter to comment on the Supreme Court’s decision.