Go Pro Today

Hollywood Unions Finalize Formal COVID-19 Safety Regulations With Studios

Deal completes nearly six months of industry-wide discussions on how to get Hollywood productions running again

| September 21, 2020 @ 2:27 PM Last Updated: September 21, 2020 @ 2:40 PM
coronavirus hollywood

Hollywood’s top unions announced in a joint statement on Monday that they have reached a deal with the industry’s top studios to formalize COVID-19 safety regulations on film and television sets.

The deal comes after nearly six months of collaboration between the Directors Guild of America (DGA), International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), International Brotherhood of Teamsters (IBT) and the Basic Crafts, and Screen Actors
Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), along with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) on behalf of the studios. Together, the group ironed out a comprehensive list of safety protocols for all areas of production to protect cast and crew from COVID-19, based in large part on the “Safe Way Forward” report released by the unions in June.

“Though this process was not easy, unprecedented inter-union collaboration and unwavering solidarity enabled our unions to achieve strong COVID-19 protections that will translate into tangibly safer workplaces,” said IATSE President Matthew D. Loeb in a statement.

Also Read: California Surpasses 15,000 COVID-19 Deaths

The regulations include regular PCR testing of all production employees, including prior to their first day on set. The frequency of testing for each member will be determined by a zone system that will also map out who gets access to different areas of the production space.

“Given that performers are uniquely vulnerable because they are not able to utilize PPE and physical distancing when cameras are rolling, the agreement requires more frequent testing — of at least three times a week — for performers as well as those with whom they come into close contact, referred to as ‘Zone A,'” the unions explain. “All other individuals in the production environment will utilize physical distancing and PPE at all times. Those who work on set, but not when performers are present without PPE (“Zone B”), must be tested at a minimum of once a week.”

Each production must also employ a compliance officer whose job it will be to ensure that all regulations are strictly followed. All employees will also be granted 10 days of paid sick leave should they test positive for COVID-19.

Also Read: 'The Batman' Resumes Production in the UK After Positive COVID-19 Test

The formal rules come as productions in Los Angeles, New York, and other filming hot spots worldwide have cautiously resumed with new safety precautions to protect outbreaks on set. In Los Angeles, daytime shows like “The Bold & The Beautiful” as well as game shows like “Jeopardy!” and ‘Wheel of Fortune” are among those that have resumed filming, while FilmLA once again began taking permits for on-location shooting earlier this summer.

But some productions have hit snags during this process, including Warner Bros.’ ‘The Batman,” which was forced to halt production after its lead star, Robert Pattinson, tested positive on set for COVID-19. Filming on the DC project resumed this past week.

Stars Who Have Tested Positive for COVID-19 (Photos)

  • The Rock Kevin Hart Brian Cox covid Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Tom Hanks Rita Wilson Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Olga Kurylenko Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Idris Elba Tux Golden Globes Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Lucian Grainge Universal Music Coronavirus Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Rachel Matthews Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Kevin Durant Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Daniel Dae Kim Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Prince Albert of Monaco Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Sean Payton Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Colton Underwood Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Andy Cohen Photo credit: Getty Images
  • debi mazar Getty Images
  • Placido Domingo Getty Images
  • Aaron Tveit Getty Images
  • Rand Paul And Rick Perry Address Defending the American Dream Summit Getty Images
  • Harvey Weinstein verdict Getty Images
  • HBO
  • Greg Rikaart Young and the restless soap opera actor Getty Images
  • terrence mcnally Getty Images
  • Houston rapper Slim Thug said he tested positive for coronavirus. Getty Images
  • prince charles Getty Images
  • Jackson Browne Getty Images
  • Jeff Shell Universal Getty Images
  • Floyd Cardoz Getty Images
  • Mark Blum Desperately Seeking Susan Getty Images
  • Doris Burke ESPN Getty Images
  • Chuck Billy Testament Coronavirus Getty Images
  • Scarface rapper coronavirus Getty Images
  • adam schlesinger Getty Images
  • Chris Cuomo Getty Images
  • Tennis commentator Patrick McEnroe tested positive for COVID-19 Getty Images
  • Eddie Large coronavirus Getty Images
  • Jim Edmonds Real Housewives Getty Images
  • Ali Wentworth Getty Images
  • Brian Stokes Mitchell Getty Images
  • Sara Bareilles Getty Images
  • CNN
  • Christopher Cross coronavirus Jessie Pearl/Wikimedia Commons
  • Pink Getty Images
  • Marianne Faithfull Getty Images
  • John Taylor Duran Duran coronavirus Getty Images
  • Todd Chrisley Getty Images
  • Jennifer Ayden Getty Images
  • jedidiah bila Getty Images
  • Babyface Kenny Edmonds coronavirus Getty Images
  • Sturgill Simpson coronavirus Getty Images
  • george stephanopoulos Getty Images
  • Wreckless Eric (Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns) via Getty Images
  • Richard Quest CNN Coronavirus Getty Images
  • Moulin Rouge! Boston stage production Matthew Murphy, 2018
  • Todd McShay
  • lesley stahl Getty Images
  • Pat Dye Auburn football coach Getty Images
  • Patrick Ewing Getty Images
  • Neera Tanden Getty Images
  • andrea bocelli Getty Images
  • Judi Evans Days Of Our Lives Coronavirus Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Michael Malone Getty Images
  • dl hughley Getty Images
  • Novak Djokovic tennis Getty Images
  • Malcolm Brogdon Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • jimmie johnson nascar Getty Images
  • kimberly guilfoyle Getty Images
  • shana moakler Getty Images
  • Amitabh Bachchan Bollywood coronavirus Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • jack nicklaus Getty Images
  • Mel Gibson Getty Images
  • Shannon Beador RHOC Real Housewives of Orange County Getty Images
  • doja cat Getty Images
  • Lena Dunham
  • Peter Thomas RHOA Real Housewives of Atlanta
  • Alyssa Milano Getty Images
  • Antonio Banderas Getty Images
  • Brian Cox Getty Images
  • Kevin Hart Getty Images
  • Dwayne Johnson Getty
  • Tiffany Haddish Getty
  • Michael Rooker Suicide Squad Getty
1 of 84

Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart and Brian Cox are among the many stars stricken by the novel coronavirus

As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread, even the Hollywood community has been affected. From actors to executives, here is a list of confirmed celebrity coronavirus cases.

View In Gallery

Related Content