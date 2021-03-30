georgia boycott

Why Hollywood Isn’t So Quick to Boycott Georgia Despite That New Restrictive Voting Law

by and | March 30, 2021 @ 5:23 PM

Several major production hubs in the Peach State are located in counties where Black voters turned out for Joe Biden during the 2020 election

After Georgia lawmakers signed restrictive new voting measures into law last week, Hollywood filmmakers and actors have been weighing whether to continue shooting projects there or boycott the state that is home to dozens of entertainment productions.

For filmmakers based in the state like Tyler Perry, it’s important for those in Hollywood to have some perspective.

Become a member to read more.
Jeremy Fuster

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com

Beatrice Verhoeven

Beatrice Verhoeven

Film Editor

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

NFL

3 Takeaways From NFL’s Move to a 17-Game Regular Season
nxt aew dynamite

Why WWE Pulled ‘NXT’ Off Wednesday Nights
Mika Brzezinski

MSNBC Ekes Out First Quarterly Win in Total-Day Viewers, But Fox News Wins All of March

The CW’s ‘Bulletproof’ Finale Gets Blown Away in TV Ratings

Inside Hollywood’s Rush to Cash in on NFTs
Cherries Wild

Fox’s ‘Cherries Wild’ Finale Gets Wildly Bad Ratings

Inside FuboTV’s Push Into Sports Betting and Pandemic Streaming Trends
spring shows

What Broadcast TV Show Will Be This Spring’s Ratings Champ?

What NHL and NFL Deals Mean for ESPN’s Streaming Future
james mangold

‘Logan’ Director James Mangold to Boycott Georgia After State’s New Restrictive Voting Laws

How Hollywood’s Groundlings Improvised Through the Pandemic – Without COVID Jokes | Video