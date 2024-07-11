Hollywood’s Family Business: Paramount Passes From the Redstones to Ellisons  

Whether it was called Viacom or CBS or Paramount Global, Paramount has been an actual family business, and will remain so

Shari Redstone and David Ellison
Hollywood started out as a family business, and in many ways it still behaves like one — with in-fighting and blood feuds and vicious back-biting that only seems to happen among the closest of relatives. 

From a book I recently read I learned this: “Jack and Harry Warner” — yes, those Warner brothers — “loathed each other. Harry once chased Jack around the lot with a lead pipe, shouting that he was going to kill him and had to be forcibly, restrained and disarmed to keep him from making good on his threat.”*

But in modern times, whether it was called Viacom or CBS or Paramount Global, Paramount has been an actual family business.

Sharon Waxman, is the founder, CEO and Editor in Chief of TheWrap. She is an award-winning journalist and best-selling author, and was a Hollywood correspondent for The New York Times. Twitter: @sharonwaxman

