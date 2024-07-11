Hollywood’s Family Business: Paramount Passes From the Redstones to Ellisons  

Hollywood started out as a family business, and in many ways it still behaves like one — with in-fighting and blood feuds and vicious back-biting that only seems to happen among the closest of relatives.

From a book I recently read I learned this: “Jack and Harry Warner” — yes, those Warner brothers — “loathed each other. Harry once chased Jack around the lot with a lead pipe, shouting that he was going to kill him and had to be forcibly, restrained and disarmed to keep him from making good on his threat.”*

But in modern times, whether it was called Viacom or CBS or Paramount Global, Paramount has been an actual family business.