Devin Ratray, Buzz McAllister in ‘Home Alone,’ Arrested On Domestic Assault Charges

Devin Ratray, the actor who played Kevin McAllister’s older brother Buzz in “Home Alone,” was arrested Wednesday in Oklahoma City for allegedly strangling his girlfriend following a fan convention.

According to KFOR, which obtained the affidavit for charges from Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater, Ratray is facing a charge of domestic assault and battery by strangulation — a felony. He is also facing a misdemeanor charge of domestic assault and battery, the NBC affiliate reported. The incident occurred on the evening of Dec. 8 in the evening.

The actor, who was in town for the Oklahoma Pop Christmas Con, and his girlfriend went to a restaurant where she said he consumed “several shots of alcohol” and a “bottle of wine,” leaving him “intoxicated,” according to the affidavit.

The pair later went to another establishment — the Coyote Ugly Saloon — where he reportedly drank more shots. When two women at the bar asked for his autograph, Ratray’s girlfriend gave them two pre-signed cards. According to the affidavit, an angry Ratray began arguing with his girlfriend because she did not charge the women for the signed cards.

The argument continued in their hotel room, the affidavit states, where Ratray allegedly pushed his girlfriend onto a bed and put one hand on her throat and another over her mouth.

“The victim had trouble breathing while she was being strangled and while the defendant’s hand was over her mouth,” it reads, according to KTUL, another local news outlet that obtained the document.

“This is how you die,” Ratray allegedly said, according to the affidavit.

Ratray also allegedly punched his girlfriend, it continued. She ran out of the hotel room, but later came back to get her personal items. That’s when he allegedly pushed her and she fell into a desk.

Ratray’s girlfriend was left with multiple injuries that included bruising on her face and chest, and marks on her upper lip and right eye.

