‘Home & Family’ Host Cameron Mathison Joins ‘General Hospital’

“Home & Family” host Cameron Mathison has joined the cast of ABC’s “General Hospital.”

The role will mark Mathison’s return to the world of soap operas after his long tenure as Ryan Lavery on “All My Children” from 1997 to 2011. Details about his character are being kept under wraps.

Mathison has spent the last three years co-hosting “Home & Family” for Hallmark Channel, also appearing in a number of the channel’s made-for-TV films, including 2019’s “The Christmas Club” and “Love, Of Course” the year prior.

Hallmark Channel’s daytime “Home & Family” will end with its current season, which is its ninth. The series finale is set for Wednesday, August 4.

“I am absolutely thrilled to be part of the General Hospital family! I am incredibly grateful to Frank Valentini and the writers at GH for including me in such an iconic show. I feel like a kid at Christmas, as I’ll also be continuing making Hallmark movies and be part of that family as well. So so excited… thank you!” Mathison said in a statement.

Hallmark announced last week that “Home & Family” will end with its currently airing season, with the remaining episodes cut down in length and frequency. The show, co-hosted by Mathison and Debbie Matenopoulos, will air its final installment in August.

Deadline first reported the news of the casting.