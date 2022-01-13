Less than a week after Magnolia Network yanked its just-launched renovation show “Home Work,” the DIY channel has announced the show will be back after making “the appropriate resolutions” with unhappy past clients of show hosts Andy and Candis Meredith.

The network pulled the show after several former clients complained on social media about unfinished house makeovers, shoddy work, budget overruns and extensive damage allegedly caused by the Utah-based contractor couple. However, Magnolia said its investigation found no “ill or malicious intent.”

In a statement Thursday, Magnolia Network president Allison Page said: “Magnolia Network is dedicated to sharing hopeful and genuine stories. In doing that, we strive to meet people with compassion, and to cautiously approach difficult moments with honest understanding

“After speaking with homeowners as well as Candis and Andy Meredith regarding renovation projects for ‘Home Work,’ and hearing a mix of both positive and negative experiences, we do not believe there was ill or malicious intent. Our commitment now is to provide appropriate resolutions for those whose experience with ‘Home Work’ fell short of our network’s standards. While ‘Home Work’ will return to Magnolia Network, we recognize the responsibility we have to act on how we can better support not only our talent, but those who put their trust in them and this brand,” the statement continued.

The network has not announced a timeline for when the show will return, but individuals with knowledge of the situation tell TheWrap that it will likely be within the next several weeks.

Before landing at Magnolia, the Merediths hosted a 2015 show on HGTV called “Old Home Love“, in which they renovated a home from 1890.



