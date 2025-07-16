‘Hoppers’ Teaser Trailer Introduces Your New Favorite Pixar Movie

Pixar’s “Hoppers” arrives in theaters next spring but a new teaser trailer for the movie, directed by Daniel Chong, has just been released. It’ll give you a good feel for the movie. And you will probably giggle heartily. Watch it below.

“Hoppers” takes place in a world where a fringe scientific group has created a technology that allows humans to “hop” into robotic animals, which allows for them to interact with other creatures. Mabel Tanaka (Piper Curda) volunteers to undergo the process, and she hops into the body of a beaver. She gets to know the leader of the pond, a beaver named King George (Bobby Moynihan) and attempts to thwart the efforts of a greedy mayor named Mayor Jerry (Jon Hamm).

The movie was officially introduced at the D23 fan event in August 2024, by Pixar chief executive officer Pete Docter. Last month at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, Docter showed off a good chunk of the film, including a sequence so funny it made us cry. Additionally, there was a post-credits scene attached to Pixar’s “Elio” that featured a small tease of the movie.

Apparently both Pixar and Disney senior leadership are incredibly bullish and excited by the movie, and you can tell by the teaser featuring a big part of a full scene (the scene where Mabel saves the beaver from the bear). It’s such a wonderful, charming premise, and based on everything we’ve seen, it’s been executed perfectly.

“Hoppers” hits theaters on March 6, 2026.