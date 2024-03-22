Gwyneth Paltrow joined Issa Rae and Dakota Johnson in expressing pessimism for the entertainment industry today for independent films and more niche stories. The actress and Goop CEO went straight for superhero films on “Hot Ones,” despite having starred as Pepper Potts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe alongside Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man.

“I think if I look at the industry as a whole, this sort of big push into superhero movies, I mean, you can only make so many good ones that feel truly original,” she told “Hot Ones” host Sean Evans around the sixth wing. “And yet they’re still always trying to reach as many people as possible, which sometimes hinders quality or specificity or real point of view.”

This answer was prompted by Evans’ question asking Paltrow about her views on how the industry has changed since she made mid-budget films, referencing Cord Jefferson’s Oscars speech after he won the Academy Award for the screenplay of “American Fiction.”

“I grew up doing those movies, and I sometimes lament the fact [that] I look back at some of the movies that I made in the ’90s and think, that just wouldn’t get made now,” the famed “Shakespeare in Love” breakout added. “I do think that you get more diversity of art when there’s less at stake and people can express their true voice and make a film the way they want to make it, and then I think those are generally the more resonant ones.”

Paltrow contributed some memorable moments to her episode of the hot wing interview show. She clapped her hands together to kill a bug, joyfully exclaiming, “Die b–h!”

She also confirmed the rumor that Bill Clinton fell asleep during the White House screening of “Emma” (1996) in which she starred as Emma Woodhouse, adding, “he was snoring right in front of me.”

“I was like ‘Wow, I guess this is gonna be a real hit movie,’” the actress remembered thinking. “But it was so, ‘F–k you, Bill Clinton!’”