‘Hotel Costiera’ Release Schedule: Are More Episodes on the Way?

These days, it can be hard to know if a streaming series is releasing all at once, weekly, or in batches. That includes Prime Video’s new series “Hotel Costiera.”

Starring “Grey’s Anatomy” alum Jesse Williams, the show follows Daniel De Luca (Williams), a half Italian former U.S. Marine as he returns to his childhood home of Italy, working as a fixer in one of the world’s most luxurious hotels in Positano. In addition to dealing with the guests’ problems, Daniel is also hunting down Alice, one of the owner’s daughters who disappeared a month earlier.

But if you’re here, you know that much. What you’re wondering is if you can watch more episodes of the show any time soon.

Well, here’s what we know.

“Hotel Costiera” hit Prime Video on September 24, 2025.

How many episodes are there?

There are six episodes in total of “Hotel Costiera.”

When do new episodes come out?

Prime Video once again followed the binge release model for “Hotel Costiera,” so at this point, all episodes of the show are available to stream now.

As of publishing, the series has not been renewed for a second season, but members of the cast are hoping for one.

Watch the trailer