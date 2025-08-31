What’s New on Prime Video in September

In September, Prime Video will be the home of big movie premieres, new seasons of television and the return of the popular streaming franchise “The Boys.”

The second season of “Gen V” will premiere Sept. 17 on the streaming service, a college-set spin-off of Erik Kripke’s explicit superhero adaptation, “The Boys.” The new episodes will see the supes of Godolkin University return in the wake of the first season’s shocking finale — and the world-altering events at the end of “The Boys” Season 4.

“Gen V” isn’t the only series streaming on Prime in September. “The Runarounds,” a new series from the creators of “Outer Banks,” will launch on the first of the month. On Sept. 10, both seasons of the YouTube animated series “Helluva Boss” (from the same creator and set in the same world as “Hazbin Hotel”) will join the service with a new special, “Mission: Zero.” “Betty la Fea, The Story Continues” and “The Terminal List: Dark Wolf” also continue with new episodes in September.

There will also be a number of new movies added to Prime Video in September. These include 2025 hits, such as “Novocaine” starring Jack Quaid and “Black Bag” directed by Steven Soderbergh.

Here are all the movies and shows you can stream on Prime Video this September.

September 1

“A Monster Calls”

“After Earth”

“Baby Mama”

“Blackhat”

“The Boss Baby”

“The Bourne Identity”

“The Bourne Supremacy”

“The Bourne Ultimatum”

“The Bourne Legacy”

“Burn After Reading”

“Casino”

“Chef”

“Children of Men”

“The Craft”

“Crimson Peak”

“Death Wish”

“Death Wish II”

“Death Wish 3”

“Death Wish 4: The Crackdown”

“The First Omen”

“Friday Night Lights” Seasons 1-5

“The Great Escape”

“I See You”

“Identity Thief”

“Inherent Vice”

“Last Tango in Paris”

“Lifeforce”

“Machete Kills”

“Morbius”

“Murder on the Orient Express” (2017)

“Rain Man”

“Rumor Has It”

“The Runarounds”

“Savages”

“Sisters”

“Somewhere in Time”

“Three Thousand Years of Longing”

“Winchester”

Jason Statham in “A Working Man.” (Dan Smith/Amazon MGM Studios)

September 3

“A Working Man”

September 5

“Black Bag”

“Dish It Out” (Eight new episodes every Friday through Sept. 26)

September 6

“Confidence Queen” (New episodes weekly on Saturdays and Sundays”)

September 10

“The Girlfriend”

“Helluva Boss” Season 1-2

Jack Quaid as “Nate” in Novocaine from Paramount Pictures. | © 2025 PARAMOUNT PICTURES. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

September 12

“Every Minute Counts” Season 2

“Larry the Cable Guy: It’s a Gift”

“Novocaine”

September 14

“Tommy’s Honour”

September 17

“Gen V” Season 2 (First three episodes, new episodes weekly)

Jaz Sinclair in “Gen V” Season 2 (Credit: Prime Video)

September 19

“Love Hurts”

“Trolls Band Together”

September 24

“American Horror Story” Season 13

“Hotel Costiera”

September 25

“Cocaine Quarterback”

September 26

“The Good Place” Seasons 1-4