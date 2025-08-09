7 Best New Movies on Prime Video in August

Amazon Prime subscribers have long had the added perk of a robust library of film and television at their disposal. This August, Prime Video added a number of significant entries to their service from acclaimed directors like Ryan Coogler, Nancy Meyers, Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino.

Check out the seven best movies coming to Prime Video in August.

"Blow Out" One of several films on this list that is either a cult classic or a favorite of Quentin Tarantino's, "Blow Out" has gained a significant reputation over the years as one of Brian De Palma's best films. The neo-noir follows John Travolta's Jack Terry, a sound man for a low-budget horror film who inadvertently records evidence that a supposed accidental tire blowout was in reality an assassination effort against a presidential hopeful. While this thriller isn't as commonly known as De Palma's "The Untouchables," "Carrie" or "Mission: Impossible," it's a highly esteemed entry among the director's vast, quality filmography.

"Creed" In 2025, Ryan Coogler made waves with "Sinners," yet another massive blockbuster and cultural event from the filmmaker behind "Black Panther." Coogler and "Sinners" double star Michael B. Jordan have a relationship dating back to the beginning of the writer/director's career, when Jordan starred in Coogler's first feature, "Fruitvale Station." In many ways, both men's career. The two further solidified their bond with their follow-up feature, "Creed" — which remains one of the strongest films on either of their illustrious resumes. "Creed" brings the Rocky franchise back nearly a decade after Sylvester Stallone's 2006 return, "Rocky Balboa." In "Creed," the spotlight shifts from Stallone's heartfelt underdog boxer from the school of hard knocks for the first time, focusing instead on Jordan's Adonis "Donnie" Creed, the illegitimate son of Carl Weathers' Apollo Creed. When Donnie seeks to launch his own boxing legacy, he enlists the help of the aging Balboa — now alone, outside the limelight and struggling with his mortality. In 2025, a legacy sequel like this might seem like old hat. In 2015 alone, "Creed" battled against reboots "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," "Jurassic World," "Mad Max: Fury Road," "Terminator Genisys" and a return to the "Vacation" series. Yet even to this day, "Creed" stands out from the pack as a sharply directed, emotionally rousing film that avoids cheap shots and carves its own path among the franchise. It is quite possibly the best "Rocky" movie, and a gold standard for Coogler and Jordan's collaboration that only "Sinners" has truly challenged.

Warner Bros. “The Intern” Quentin Tarantino was right. The director famously raved about Nancy Meyers’ “The Intern,” dubbing it one of his favorite films of 2015 and praising Robert De Niro’s performance in the platon-com. The film has a fairly unassuming premise, following De Niro as Ben Whittaker, a widower in his 70s who takes an internship at an online fashion company (run by Anne Hathaway’s Jules Ostin) to put his life back on a schedule. As the film progresses, Ben cracks Jules’ focused exterior, helping her through a period in which she is urged to take on a CEO at her fast-growing startup. Yet Meyers, De Niro and Hathaway each imbue the film with a tangible warmth, one that shows that “sentimental” and “inferior” are not synonymous. The film walks the line of being treacly and trite (perhaps stepping over the line a time or two) without ever devolving into anything other than enjoyable. De Niro and Hathaway’s chemistry exceeds that of many actual romantic pairings in modern cinema, becoming a surprisingly effective example of cinematic buddies.

"Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" The "Planet of the Apes" series is a franchise of cycles. After the second film, "Beneath the Planet of the Apes," quite literally blew up the series' premise, the franchise was forced to evolve, expanding upon its core concept through new timelines and new casts. This cinematic structure drives home one of the central concepts behind the franchise: is the past doomed to repeat itself? "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" progresses this idea with a "Yes." Wes Ball's 2024 reboot skips hundreds of years ahead of the events of Matt Reeves' "War of the Planet of the Apes," exploring the world of intelligent, articulate primates generations after the fall of Andy Serkis' iconic Caesar. The film introduces viewers to a series of new cultures, such as Noa's secluded Eagle Clan and Proximus Caesar's crusading cultists. As Noa (Owen Teague) ventures outside his home, he discovers the core flaws infecting both humans and apes — and how frighteningly similar they are. "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" isn't the strongest entry in this franchise, but it's far from the weakest, giving audiences another beautifully rendered look at the wider world of the iconic sci-fi story.

"Miami Vice" In 2006, Michael Mann brought the TV series "Miami Vice" to the big screen, adapting the famed 80s crime drama he produced for NBC. The result was a crime drama the likes of which only Mann could make, a stylish, slick dive into an undercover operation fronted by Colin Farrell and Jamie Foxx. Though other Mann entries like "Collateral," "Heat" and "Thief" are more widely celebrated entries in the crime genre, "Miami Vice" has gained a strong cult reputation over time, becoming a fan favorite among the director's hit-heavy filmography. The film is gorgeous from top to bottom, and another thrillingly directed hit from Mann. Best paired with a mojito.

"Pulp Fiction" Speaking of crime movies, Quentin Tarantino's massively influential masterpiece "Pulp Fiction" arrives on Prime Video in August, ready to supply a slew of viewers with rewatches and first-time viewings. The 1990s crime film weaves in and out of the interconnected lives of a set of key characters: primarily, John Travolta's Vincent Vega, Samuel L. Jackson's Jules Winfield, Uma Thurman's Mia Wallace, Bruce Willis' Butch Coolidge and Ving Rhames' Marsellus Wallace. "Pulp Fiction" sees Tarantino hone the craft and style he promised in "Reservoir Dogs," creating a perfect machine of non-linear dramedy storytelling. The writer/director's scope has only expanded over time, with some of his most meaningful and finely tuned films yet to come. Still, it cannot be overstated how influential — and how quality — "Pulp Fiction" was and is. It's a film that changed movies for generations to come.

