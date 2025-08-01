‘The Holiday’ TV Adaptation in the Works at Apple TV+

“The Holiday” is getting its own TV adaptation, TheWrap has learned.

A limited series take based on the classic Nancy Meyers movie is in development at Apple TV+, with “Sweetpea” writer Krissie Ducker and “Catastrophe” creator Rob Delaney set to adapt for television. Meyers is reportedly not involved with the new project.

The show would follow the same premise as the film, in which a single American and a single British woman exchange homes for the holidays and find love and shenanigans through the bold experiment. Casting is currently underway for the two lead female roles, with a greenlight from Apple expected upon securing the right well-known stars.

The 2006 film was a commercial success upon its release and is a beloved classic for the holiday season. It starred Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet, Jude Law and Jack Black.

Delaney previously co-created and starred in “Catastrophe” alongside Sharon Horgan. He previously collaborated with Apple TV+ in a starring role in Bill Lawrence’s “Bad Monkey.” This year he starred in the FX limited series “Dying for Sex” alongside Michelle Williams and Jenny Slate, which resulted in Emmy nominations for all three performers.

Ducker first worked with Delaney as a writers assistant on “Catastrophe.” Since then she has written and co-executive produced “Sweetpea,” which landed at Starz for U.S. distribution, and was a writer an executive producer on “The Assassin.”