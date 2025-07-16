Live-Action ‘Legend of Zelda’ Movie Casts Its Link and Zelda

The live-action “Legend of Zelda” movie has found its Link and Zelda. Link, the courageous young hero of the video games, will be played by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth while Bo Bragason will fill the role of Princess Zelda, Nintendo announced on Wednesday.

Wes Ball, the filmmaker behind the “Maze Runner” trilogy and last year’s reboot “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes,” is directing the feature film adaptation of the beloved video game franchise for Nintendo and Sony Pictures.

16-year-old Ainsworth is best known for playing Miles in Netflix’s “The Haunting of Bly Manor” limited series. He also starred in Disney’s “Flora & Ulysses,” voiced Pinocchio in Disney’s live-action “Pinocchio” and led the CBC series “Son of a Critch.”

21-year-old Bragason starred in the BBC One series “Three Girls” and “The Jetty” and also appeared in the Disney+ series “Renegade Nell.”

The live-action “Legend of Zelda” movie is set to be released in theaters on May 7, 2027.

“The Legend of Zelda” debuted on the Nintendo Entertainment System in Japan on Feb. 21, 1986, and in North America on Aug. 22, 1987. It followed the intrepid hero Link, who is on a quest to save the princess Zelda. The game and many of the subsequent games were set in the magical realm of Hyrule. Much of that game, like the Triforce and dungeon-crawling, have become staples of the franchise. The most recent game, “The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom,” came out on the Nintendo Switch last fall and allowed you to play as Zelda for the first time.