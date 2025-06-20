‘Sinners’ Sets Streaming Premiere at Max

“Sinners” is sinking its teeth into the small screen this summer.

The Ryan Coogler-written and -directed vampire feature starring Michael B. Jordan set its streaming premiere Friday, announcing that it will be available exclusively to stream on Max beginning July 4.

Written and directed by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Coogler, “Sinners” stars Jordan in a dual role. He is joined by “True Grit” Oscar nominee Hailee Steinfeld, Miles Caton, Jack O’Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, Jayme Lawson, Omar Miller and Delroy Lindo.



Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian and Coogler produced the film with Ludwig Göransson, Will Greenfield and Rebecca Cho executive producing.

Marking Coogler’s fifth feature film, “Sinners” features Jordan playing twin brothers Smoke and Stack, who return to their hometown in the 1930s in an effort to start a new life where they can use the money they have made as Chicago gangsters to open a juke joint. However, though they attempt to leave their dark pasts behind them, they learn more insidious spirits await them in the Jim Crow south of Mississippi.

Hitting theaters on April 18, “Sinners” was a runaway hit and cemented Coogler as a name-recognition filmmaker who can bring out audiences across projects beyond just Marvel’s “Black Panther” franchise. “Sinners” was so successful that it stands today as domestically the highest-grossing original film ever.

While Coogler has proven himself with dramas (“Fruitvale Station”), sports movies (“Creed”) and blockbusters (“Black Panther” and “Wakanda Forever”), “Sinners” is the filmmaker’s first horror movie. It is rated R for strong bloody violence, sexual content and language.