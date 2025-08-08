Timothy Olyphant accidentally revealed that he’s set to star in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” sequel “The Adventures of Cliff Booth” directed by David Fincher.

Olyphant’s slip up happened while he was appearing on Conan O’Brien’s podcast “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend” on Friday. At the time O’Brien mentioned that he had heard whispers about there being a second chapter to the 2019 film.

“There was talk of maybe being other projects coming out …,” O’Brien said.

“There is! There’s a sequel that Tarantino wrote and [director David] Fincher’s directing about Brad Pitt’s killer,” O’Brien’s co-host Matt Gourley said.

That’s when Olyphant silently mouthed “I’m in it” to Gourley.

“Are they filming this?” Olyphant questioned, realizing he was on camera while sharing the supposed reveal.

He quickly cleared the air by saying he’s not sure if he’ll actually be in it.

“I don’t know,” Olyphant said trying to change the subject.

“Do you want us to cut it?” Gourley asked, offering to edit the moment out of the podcast episode before publishing.

“I don’t know … they’ll be … let’s see,” Olyphant answered, trying to find the right words.

“I’m hoping I’m in it,” Olyphant added. “You never know. It only is what it is.”

Jokingly offended that Olyphant withheld the information from him as his friend, O’Brien called Olyphant out on his secret.

“That’d be a big deal that you’d probably tell your friends about, right?” O’Brien asked.

“I haven’t seen you!” Olyphant exclaimed.

“You haven’t seen me?!” O’Brien said in mocked shock. “Yes, you’ve seen me. You saw me like a month ago … Are you telling your friends? Are you telling your friends?”

By the end of the conversation, O’Brien shared that he would have thought Olyphant would tell him about his casting given how much the late night host loved the first “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

“Anyway, I think you would have told me that. You knew what a huge fan I am of

the first film,” O’Brien said. “Uh, you think you might mention that to me?”

Olyphant said it was “just a few weeks ago” that he had learned about the opportunity, adding that he still isn’t sure about the role.

“I’m still not sure,” Olyphant said.

So far, there are not many details about Tarantino’s sequel other than it has been titled “The Adventures of Cliff Booth,” and the film will be focused on the character Cliff Booth, with Brad Pitt reprising the role, per reports.

You can watch the full exchange in the video above.