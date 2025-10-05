‘House of David’ Season 2 Release Schedule: When Are New Episodes Out?

“House of David” returns for season 2 this week, bringing fans back into one of the most famous stories of all time.

The series tells the story of the ascent of the biblical figure, David, who eventually becomes the most renowned and celebrated king of Israel. Season one on Prime Video pulled in over 44 million viewers worldwide, and premiered in the top 10 new series debuts in the U.S. to date. It quickly became the top series for the streamer.

Here are all the details you need for season 2.

When does it premiere?

Season 2 of “House of David” premieres on Sunday, Oct. 5.

How many episodes are in season 2?

This season will feature eight episodes in total.

When do new episodes come out?

“House of David” will premiere with a 2-episode drop on Sunday, October 5. From there, new episodes will release weekly, breaking from the binge release model. Here’s how the schedule breaks down:

Episode 1: Premieres Sunday, Oct. 5

Premieres Sunday, Oct. 5 Episode 2: Premieres Sunday, Oct. 5

Premieres Sunday, Oct. 5 Episode 3: Premieres Sunday, Oct. 12

Premieres Sunday, Oct. 12 Episode 4 : Premieres Sunday, Oct. 19

: Premieres Sunday, Oct. 19 Episode 5: Premieres Sunday, Oct. 26

Premieres Sunday, Oct. 26 Episode 6: Premieres Sunday, Nov. 2

Premieres Sunday, Nov. 2 Episode 7: Premieres Sunday, Nov. 9

Premieres Sunday, Nov. 9 Episode 8 (finale): Premieres Sunday, Nov. 16

Is it streaming on Prime Video?

Yes, but you’ll need an additional subscription to watch it for now. “House of David” Season 2 will only be available to watch with a Wonder Project subscription on Prime Video.

What is this season about?

Per the official synopsis, “House of David” season 2 “follows the aftermath of the battle between David and Goliath and David’s rise to the throne. As he navigates palace politics, his family’s jealousy, and a growing romance, David steps deeper into his destiny and learns what it means to become a great leader.”

Watch the trailer