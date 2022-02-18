George R. R. Martin Has Seen Rough Cuts of ‘House of the Dragon’ Episodes and Is ‘Loving Them’

“Game of Thrones” author George R. R. Martin says he has seen a “few” rough cuts of “House of the Dragon” episodes and is “loving them.”

“I have seen rough cuts of a few of them, and I’m loving them,” he wrote Thursday on his blog. Of course, a lot more work needs to be done. Special effects, color timing, score, all the post production work.”

“But the writing, the directing, the acting all look terrific,” he continued.

Martin then sort of speculated on when the series may debut. “Lots of work remains to be done, as I said, and COVID makes planning difficult,” he wrote. “This spring? Unlikely. Maybe summer? Could be. Fall? Who knows?”

We asked HBO chief Casey Bloys on Tuesday where he’s at, premiere-date wise. Bloys explained that the unpredictability of COVID is to blame for the lack of an exact debut date. “One of the reasons why we were trying to be careful with declaring a date is when you’re producing with COVID — and every show has dealt with this — crew members, cast members get it,” Bloys told TheWrap. “You can shut down unexpectedly.”

Bloys said they were trying to be “cautious about declaring a date while producing a show — a huge show — during the pandemic.”

“It was not trying to be coy or anything like that,” he continued. “It was just trying to be realistic.”

Martin is an executive producer on the series, with Ryan J. Condal and “Thrones” director Miguel Sapochnik serving as co-showrunners. The show stars Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, Matt Smith and many others, but while it’s far from the only “Thrones” spinoff currently in development, Bloys isn’t keen on getting ahead of himself with additional shows.

“We do have a handful of other things in development,” Bloys said, “but we’re only going to greenlight things that we really believe in and are excited about. I’m not just filling slots on a calendar saying, ‘We need a certain number of ‘Game of Thrones’ sequels or prequels.”