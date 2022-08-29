Those who tuned into the second episode of the “Game of Thrones” prequel series “House of the Dragon” were finally treated to the show’s opening credits sequence on Sunday night (the first episode did not have opening credits), though many were perhaps surprised to discover just how similar to the iconic “Thrones” credits this new sequence is.

Indeed, the “House of the Dragon” opening credits use the theme song from the “Game of Thrones” credits (by composer Ramin Djawadi, who also scores the new show) instead of opting for a new theme, although it’s perfectly in keeping with the show’s vibe overall. While “House of the Dragon” focuses on new characters, the prequel is very much in the world of “Game of Thrones” and shares crucial DNA with the hit HBO series.

Elastic, the design firm behind the iconic opening credits for “Thrones,” returned to create the credits sequence for “House of the Dragon,” which makes great use of blood throughout. Indeed, the George R.R. Martin book on which “Dragon” is based is called “Fire & Blood,” and bloodlines are a theme running throughout “HotD.”

You can watch the credits sequence below.

Set 200 years before the events of “Game of Thrones,” “House of the Dragon” is set in a time when House Targaryen is on top, ruling from King’s Landing. King Viserys (Paddy Considine) is forced to choose an heir, and a struggle breaks out when he names his daughter Princess Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) over his brother Prince Daemon (Matt Smith). The realm would much rather have a man in charge, and the show’s central conflict comes from the struggle of Rhaenyra to gain a foothold while her father’s power begins slipping.

“House of the Dragon” is a certified hit. Twenty million people tuned into the first episode, making it the largest audience for a new HBO original in history, and the viewership for the second episode actually rose from the premiere.

Fans are all in on this new chapter in the “Game of Thrones” universe, and the familiarity with the original show – right down to that opening tune – no doubt has something to do with it.

New episodes of “House of the Dragon” premiere on Sundays on HBO and stream on HBO Max.