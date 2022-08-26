‘House of the Dragon’ Renewed for Season 2 at HBO

HBO has renewed “House of the Dragon” for a second season. The epic fantasy is the first “Game of Thrones” spinoff to get the greenlight beyond the pilot stage at HBO.

“House of the Dragon” debuted Sunday, Aug. 21, to the largest audience for any new original series in HBO history. The first episode has now been seen by more than 20 million viewers across linear, On Demand and HBO Max platforms in the U.S., based on a combination of Nielsen data and first party data from HBO.

“We are beyond proud of what the entire ‘House of the Dragon’ team has accomplished with Season 1. Our phenomenal cast and crew undertook a massive challenge and exceeded all expectations, delivering a show that has already established itself as must-see-TV. A huge thank you to George [R.R. Martin], Ryan [Condal, co-creator and co-showrunner], and Miguel [Sapochnik, co-showrunner/director] for leading us on this journey. We couldn’t be more excited to continue bringing to life the epic saga of House Targaryen with Season 2,” Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO programming, said in a statement.

Based on Martin’s “Fire & Blood,” the series, set 200 years before the events of “Game of Thrones,” tells the story of House Targaryen and the fraught struggles for succession that gripped the family.

The Season 1 cast includes: Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans. Additional cast includes Milly Alcock, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Emily Carey, Harry Collett, Ryan Corr, Tom Glynn-Carney, Jefferson Hall, David Horovitch, Wil Johnson, John Macmillan, Graham McTavish, Ewan Mitchell, Theo Nate, Matthew Needham, Bill Paterson, Phia Saban, Gavin Spokes and Savannah Steyn.

Martin serves as co-creator and executive producer. Ryan Condal is creator, co-showrunner and executive producer/writer alongside co-showrunner, executive producer and director Miguel Sapochnik. Executive producers also include Sara Hess, Jocelyn Diaz, Vince Gerardis and Ron Schmidt.