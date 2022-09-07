The third episode of HBO’s “House of the Dragon” arrived Sunday, and a Twitter user pointed out that King Viserys’ missing fourth and fifth fingers were not edited out as evidently intended in “green screen” effects.

The scene under scrutiny involves the king (Paddy Considine) handing a letter to a soldier. The eagle-eyed Twitter user zoomed in on the king’s fourth and fifth (ring and pinky) fingers, which were previously missing, missing but appear green. The shot will be updated on platforms this week, TheWrap has learned.

Not the green screen glove on Viserys’s missing fingers 🤣🤦🏻‍♀️#hotd pic.twitter.com/4CLUw5tDhI — Sarah Capps (@SarahC_821) September 5, 2022

In the first episode of “House of the Dragon” Viserys shows cuts from his occupation of the Iron Throne. In the second episode, he cuts his little finger, which is preserved using maggots. In the most recent episode, it looks like two fingers were supposed to appear as scarred stubs.

“Game of Thrones” fans will recall the appearance of a Starbucks coffee cup in Season 8, Episode 4 in front of Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) herself. The anachronistic item appears for two seconds toward the end of the sequel show to ‘HOTD.’

Based on George R.R. Martin’s “Fire and Blood,” the series is set nearly 200 years before the events of “Game of Thrones,” the prequel series follows a new cast of characters warring, scheming and seducing for the Iron Throne during the height of Targaryen rule.

The three episodes released so far on Sunday nights have met viewership in the millions, thought the linear cable audience declined by 1 million with the third episode.

“House of the Dragon” episodes will continue to roll out weekly on Sundays until the tenth and final segment of the first season releases Oct. 23. The show has been renewed for a second season, but co-showrunner, director and executive producer Miguel Sapochnik, who also helmed several acclaimed episodes of “Game of Thrones,” will not return for Season 2.

Variety first reported the news.