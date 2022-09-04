The world of “Game of Thrones” is back with HBO’s “House of the Dragon” and it’s as big of a record-breaking, appointment viewing pop culture phenomenon as ever. That means you definitely don’t want to fall behind on new episodes, because winter is coming — and so are the social media spoilers.

Based on George R.R. Martin’s “Fire and Blood,” the series is set nearly 200 years before the events of “Game of Thrones,” the prequel series follows a new cast of characters warring, scheming and seducing for the Iron Throne during the height of Targaryen rule.

What day do new episodes air — and perhaps most importantly, what time do you need to tune in to avoid paying the iron price for logging on Twitter before you’re caught up? We’ve got you covered with a handy viewing guide.

What Day and Time Do New “House of the Dragon” Episodes Air?

HBO will debut one new “House of the Dragon” episode weekly on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

Is “House of the Dragon” Streaming Online?

Yes, new episodes will also debut concurrently on HBO Max, which means no matter what time zone you’re in, you can stream along with the east coast airing time.

How Many Episodes Are in “House of the Dragon” Season 1?

Season 1 will run for 10 episodes, released weekly on HBO and HBO Max until the season finale airs in October.

Here’s the full schedule of release dates:

Episode 1: Sunday, Aug. 21

Episode 2: Sunday, Aug. 28

Episode 3: Sunday, Sept. 4

Episode 4: Sunday, Sept. 11

Episode 5: Sunday, Sept. 18

Episode 6: Sunday, Sept. 25

Episode 7: Sunday, Oct. 2

Episode 8: Sunday, Oct. 9

Episode 9: Sunday, Oct. 16

Episode 10: Sunday, Oct. 23

Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen in “House of the Dragon” (HBO)

Has “House of the Dragon” Been Renewed for Season 2?

Yes, “House of the Dragon” Season 2 was ordered at HBO following the series premiere.

However, there’s a pretty major shakeup happening behind the scenes — co-showrunner, director and executive producer Miguel Sapochnik, who also helmed several acclaimed episodes of “Game of Thrones,” will not return for Season 2.

Fellow Season 1 co-showrunner and EP Ryan Condal will become the sole showrunner, consulting with co-creator and author George R.R. Martin. “Game of Thrones” veteran director Alan Taylor will also be brought on as a director and executive producer for multiple Season 2 episodes.

“Working within the ‘Thrones’ universe for the past few years has been an honor and a privilege, especially spending the last two with the amazing cast and crew of ‘House of the Dragon,’” Sapochnik said in a statement. “I am so proud of what we accomplished with Season 1 and overjoyed by the enthusiastic reaction of our viewers. It was incredibly tough to decide to move on, but I know that it is the right choice for me, personally and professionally.”