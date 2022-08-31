HBO’s ‘House of the Dragon’ Takes the Throne at Top of Most In-Demand New Shows List | Chart

Amid the strong competition, Disney+’s ”She-Hulk“ slips to second place

“ House of the Dragon ” claimed the throne of most in-demand new series this week following its premiere on Aug. 22, according to Parrot Analytics ‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement.

In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics we look at the top breakout shows of the past week. Breakout shows are the most in-demand series that have premiered in the past 100 days.

The news will likely not surprise many as the long-awaited return to the “Game of Thrones” universe has been looming on the horizon for months. The show should be a boon for HBO Max, which has recently angered some fans by making a number of cuts to its programming. “House of the Dragon” is not only a brand new, massively popular show that will be a powerful subscriber draw, it also has rekindled interest in the original “Game of Thrones” which is conveniently available on HBO Max.

Despite the risk of “House of the Dragon” drawing away audience attention, Disney+’s “She Hulk: Attorney at Law” managed to have a successful second week with 40.6 times the average series demand in its first full week of data since premiering. The latest Marvel series is currently tracking ahead of the premieres of “Moon Knight” and “Ms. Marvel,” neither of which had above 40 times the demand during their entire first season.

AMC’s “Tales of the Walking Dead” made its debut on the breakout shows chart this week. It premiered on Aug. 14 and is the fourth show in “The Walking Dead” franchise. This latest addition to “TWD” universe is an anthology format. This is yet another example of companies relying more heavily on franchise-based content as an assurance of success.

10 most in-demand new shows, U.S., Aug. 20-26, 2022

“Lycoris Recoil,” the highest ranking anime series on this week’s list, saw a 26% jump in its demand last week as it released its eighth episode. Crunchyroll announced it’s making an English dubbed version available, which likely led to a bump in demand from fans who prefer dubbed content to subtitles.

