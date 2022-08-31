Milly Alcock as Princess Rhaenyra in "House of the Dragon" (HBO)

HBO’s ‘House of the Dragon’ Takes the Throne at Top of Most In-Demand New Shows List | Chart

by | August 31, 2022 @ 1:52 PM

Amid the strong competition, Disney+’s ”She-Hulk“ slips to second place

In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics we look at the top breakout shows of the past week. Breakout shows are the most in-demand series that have premiered in the past 100 days.

House of the Dragon” claimed the throne of most in-demand new series this week following its premiere on Aug. 22, according to Parrot Analytics‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement.

