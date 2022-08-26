infinity train hbo max cartoon network

"Infinity Train" is the most in-demand series to be cut by HBO Max. (Cartoon Network)

Just How Much Do HBO Max’s Show Cuts Affect Demand for the Streaming Service? | Charts

by | August 26, 2022 @ 5:01 PM

Children’s programming took the largest hit in Warner Bros. Discovery’s latest cost-cutting measures

In recent weeks, HBO Max has both publicly and quietly removed dozens of series from its platform. These shows are the latest targets of Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav’s cuts which aim to deliver on his promise to Wall Street that he will find $3 billion in cost savings. So what’s the impact of these cuts on HBO Max’s value to subscribers? 

At a high level, removing these series will shave 2.1% off what the total demand for HBO Max’s catalog was in July. With only a 2.1% hit to the total demand for HBO Max’s catalog, its relative standing among competitors will not shift — still well behind the tight Hulu/Netflix race but ahead of Amazon Prime Video by a healthy enough margin.  

Parrot Analytics Logo

Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics is the industry leader in global audience demand measurement. The company measures global supply and demand for entertainment, capturing over 2 billion audiences expressing demand for content and talent in over 100 languages, across all platforms, in 200+ countries. Parrot Analytics' partners use this knowledge to help better understand global supply and demand across all platforms to value content and talent, drive better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, as well as increase D2C growth and retention. For more information, see www.parrotanalytics.com.

