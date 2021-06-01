Fox

Ratings: Fox’s ‘Housebroken’ Premiere Draws Less Than 1 Million Total Viewers

by | June 1, 2021 @ 9:25 AM

“Hell’s Kitchen” does a hell of a lot better

Fox’s “Housebroken” might be broken upon arrival. The ensemble adult animated comedy debuted to fewer than 1 million total viewers on Monday, which had low TV usage rates due to the Memorial Day holiday.

Still, thanks to the newest “Hell’s Kitchen” season premiere, Fox finished in a three-way ratings tie with NBC and ABC. It also helps that Fox only schedules two primetime hours on weeknights, while NBC and ABC (and CBS, for that matter) program three.

