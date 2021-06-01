Ratings: Fox’s ‘Housebroken’ Premiere Draws Less Than 1 Million Total Viewers

“Hell’s Kitchen” does a hell of a lot better

Still, thanks to the newest “Hell’s Kitchen” season premiere, Fox finished in a three-way ratings tie with NBC and ABC. It also helps that Fox only schedules two primetime hours on weeknights, while NBC and ABC (and CBS, for that matter) program three.

Fox’s “Housebroken” might be broken upon arrival. The ensemble adult animated comedy debuted to fewer than 1 million total viewers on Monday, which had low TV usage rates due to the Memorial Day holiday.

Last night, NBC premiered the Summer 2021 season of “American Ninja Warrior,” which did alright at best. NBC also debuted something called “Small Fortune” the close out primetime at 10 p.m. on Monday.

NBC, ABC and Fox tied for first in ratings, each with a 0.4 rating/3 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic. NBC was second in total viewers with an average of 2.6 million, according to preliminary numbers. ABC was third with 2.4 million total viewers and Fox fourth with 1.5 million.

For NBC, the two-hour “American Ninja Warrior” season premiere averaged a 0.5/3 and 3.2 million total viewers from 8 to 10. At 10, “Small Fortune” had a 0.3/2 and 1.5 million total viewers.

ABC aired “The Princess and the Frog” for the first two-thirds of its primetime. “The Good Doctor” at 10 got a 0.4/3 and 3.4 million total viewers.

For Fox, the “Hell’s Kitchen” season premiere at 8 posted a 0.6/4 and 2.2 million total viewers. The “Housebroken” series premiere at 9 managed a 0.3/2 and 967,000 total viewers. At 9:30 “Duncanville” settled for a 0.2/2 and 742,000 total viewers.

CBS and Univision tied for fourth in ratings, both with a 0.3/2. CBS was first in total viewers with 2.9 million, Univision was fifth with 1.1 million.

For CBS, following reruns, a special titled “Tulsa 1921: An American Tragedy” at 10 received a 0.3/2 and 2.4 million total viewers.

Telemundo was sixth in ratings with a 0.2/2 and in total viewers with 827,000.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/0 and in total viewers with 374,000, airing just reruns.