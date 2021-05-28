Ratings: Not a Lot of Love for Fox’s ‘iHeartRadio Music Awards’

ABC and NBC have better Thursdays

ABC and NBC tied atop the ratings leaderboard last night, with the Disney-owned broadcast network holding the total-viewer tiebreaker.

Fox’s 2021 “iHeartRadio Music Awards” averaged a 0.4 rating/3 share among adults 18-49 and 1.7 million total viewers on Thursday. Those primetime Nielsen numbers placed Fox third in key demo ratings and fourth in overall viewers.

ABC and NBC tied for first in ratings, both with a 0.5 rating/4 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic. ABC was first in total viewers with an average of 3.8 million, according to preliminary numbers. NBC was second in total viewers with 3.6 million.

For ABC, “Station 19” at 8 p.m. put up a 0.6/5 and 4.4 million total viewers. At 9, “Grey’s Anatomy” got a 0.6/4 and 4.1 million total viewers. “Rebel” at 10 received a 0.4/3 and 2.8 million total viewers.

For NBC, “The Wall” at 8 had a 0.4/3 and 2.8 million total viewers. At 9, “Law & Order: SVU” drew a 0.6/4 and 4.2 million total viewers. “Law & Order: Organized Crime” at 10 got a 0.6/4 and 3.9 million total viewers.

Fox was third in ratings with a 0.4/3 and fourth in viewers with 1.7 million. If those numbers look familiar, it’s because they’re straight from the iHeartRadio awards, which ran for the entirety of Fox’s two-hour primetime.

CBS and Univision tied for fourth in ratings, both with a 0.3/2. CBS was third in total viewers with 2.7 million, Univision was fifth with 1.1 million.

For CBS, sandwiched between a bunch of repeats, an original episode of “The United States of Al” received a 0.4/3 and 3.9 million total viewers.

Don’t feel too bad for Fox and CBS. The two may not have had a great final Thursday in May, but they split the 2020-21 September-to-May TV season: Fox finished first among adults 18-49 and CBS took yet another total viewer crown, its 13th straight.

Telemundo was sixth in ratings with a 0.2/2 and in total viewers with 841,000.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/0 and in total viewers with 417,000, airing all reruns.