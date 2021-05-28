2021 IHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARDS: H.E.R. at the 2021 “iHeartRadio Music Awards” airing live from The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Thursday, May 27 (8:00-10:00 PM ET Live / PT tape-delayed) on FOX. CR: Frank Micelotta / FOX. ©2021 FOX MEDIA, LLC.

Ratings: Not a Lot of Love for Fox’s ‘iHeartRadio Music Awards’

by | May 28, 2021 @ 8:43 AM

ABC and NBC have better Thursdays

Fox’s 2021 “iHeartRadio Music Awards” averaged a 0.4 rating/3 share among adults 18-49 and 1.7 million total viewers on Thursday. Those primetime Nielsen numbers placed Fox third in key demo ratings and fourth in overall viewers.

ABC and NBC tied atop the ratings leaderboard last night, with the Disney-owned broadcast network holding the total-viewer tiebreaker.

