Ratings: Rob Lowe’s ‘Mental Samurai’ Has a Real Bad Season 2 Start

Shoulda waited until next week, Fox

NBC finished first in the key demo’s ratings last night, CBS was No. 1 in total viewers.

Rob Lowe’s “Mental Samurai” on Fox got off to a rough start with its Season 2 premiere on Tuesday. Last night’s primetime featured season finales for “The Voice,” “This Is Us,” “NCIS,” “FBI,” “FBI: Most Wanted” and “Game of Talents.” There was also some Mike Tyson special on ABC.

Fox, which kicked off primetime with its “Game of Talents” Season 1 finale, settled for a last-place tie with The CW. Yes, even the Spanish-language broadcast networks had better ratings than Fox.

NBC was first in ratings with a 0.7 rating/5 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and second in total viewers with an average of 6 million, according to preliminary numbers. “The Voice” Season 20 finale from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. averaged a 0.8/5 and 6.5 million total viewers. At 10, the “This Is Us” Season 5 finale drew a 0.8/6 and 5.1 million total viewers.

Find out who won “The Voice” Season 20 here.

CBS was second in ratings with a 0.6/4 and first in total viewers with 7 million. “NCIS” at 8 landed a 0.7/5 and 8.5 million total viewers. At 9, “FBI” put up a 0.6/4 and 6.9 million total viewers. “FBI: Most Wanted” at 10 posted a 0.5/3 and 5.6 million total viewers.

ABC was third in ratings with a 0.5/3 and in viewers with 2.2 million. Two-hour Mike Tyson special “The Knockout” starting at 8 received a 0.6/4 and 2.6 million total viewers. Another special at 10, this one marking the anniversary of George Floyd’s death, got a 0.3/2 and 1.4 million total viewers.

Univision was fourth in ratings with a 0.4/3 and in total viewers with 1.5 million.

Telemundo was fifth in ratings with a 0.3/2 and sixth in total viewers with 938,000.

Fox and The CW tied for sixth in ratings, both with a 0.2. Fox had a 2 share, The CW had a 1. Fox was fifth in total viewers with 1.1 million, The CW was seventh with 759,000.

For Fox, the “Game of Talents” finale at 8 got a 0.2/2 and 1.1 million total viewers — a total dud without “The Masked Singer” as lead-in. The “Mental Samurai” season premiere at 9 average the exact same (rounded) Nielsen numbers, hence Fox’s primetime averages.

For The CW, “The Flash” at 8 had a 0.1/1 and 697,000 total viewers. At 9, “Superman & Lois” got a 0.2/1 and 820,000 total viewers.