‘Housebroken’ Renewed for Season 2 by Fox

Fox has renewed Lisa Kudrow-led animated comedy “Housebroken” for Season 2 just over two months into its first season, the broadcast network said Monday.

Created by “Veep” alums Gabrielle Allan, Jennifer Crittenden and Clea DuVall, the series about a community of neighborhood pets in a support group boasts a voice cast that includes Kudrow, DuVall, Nat Faxon, Will Forte, Tony Hale, Sharon Horgan, Jason Mantzoukas and Sam Richardson.

Per Fox, “In the series, Honey (Kudrow), a standard poodle, opens her living room for the group to come and support each other through the misery, mayhem and majesty that is being a pet. Honey also struggles with her own problems, such as her arranged (by her human) marriage with Chief (Faxon), a sloppy St. Bernard who enjoys eating socks and licking himself. The group includes Shel (Will Forte), a sex-positive tortoise with intimacy issues and a knack for choosing unconventional partners; Tabitha (Executive Producer, Sharon Horgan), an aging Persian cat beauty queen, trying to adjust to life off the cat show circuit; The Gray One (Jason Mantzoukas), a street smart cat who lives with about thirty other cats and has his one eye on Tabitha; Chico (Sam Richardson), a chonky, co-dependent and very naive cat; and the group’s newest member, Diablo (Hale), an anxious, sweater-wearing terrier whose OCD causes him to hump everything twice.”

The description continues: “Among the group’s other members are Elsa (Co-creator/Executive Producer, Clea DuVall), a power hungry, know-it-all Corgi, and fake service dog, who drives Honey crazy; Nibbles (guest voice Bresha Webb), a psychopathic hamster who is mourning the loss of her mate (whose face she ate…and everyone knows it); Max (Hale), George Clooney’s pig, a former actor and current status-obsessed a-hole; Bubbles (guest voice Greta Lee), a horny, teenage goldfish who lives with Honey and Chief, and heckles the animals any chance she gets; Tchotchke, a silent, and possibly magical, slow loris with a mysterious past, who uses a tiny cocktail umbrella to express his emotions; and Jill (guest voice Maria Bamford), Honey and Chief’s human owner.”

“Housebroken” is averaging 2.2 million multiplatform viewers, according to the “most current” data from Nielsen, which counts a week’s worth of delayed viewing where available.

“‘Housebroken’ has quickly established itself as an important part of Animation Domination,” Michael Thorn, president of entertainment at Fox Entertainment. “In fact, the only animals funnier than our own pets are the members of ‘House’s incredibly talented cast. Gabrielle, Jennifer, and Clea have delivered big comedy and surprising characters using this wonderful group of animals to make fun of the neuroses in all of us. Bento, Kapital and Fox look forward to many more hilarious episodes featuring this amazing ensemble.”

New episodes air Mondays at 9/8c. Here’s the description for tonight’s, titled “Who Are You?”: Coyote (guest voice Brian Tyree Henry) asks Honey (Kudrow) to run away with him to Altadena and she agonizes over the decision. Meanwhile, Diablo (Hale) chooses to live with his carefree dad and Max (Hale) learns he’s not the original “Max.” Also, Nibbles (guest voice Bresha Webb) brings an annoying mouse (guest voice Sarah Cooper) back from the dead.

“Housebroken” is created and executive-produced by Allan, Crittenden and DuVall. Sharon Horgan, Clelia Mountford, Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor also serve as executive producers. The series is animated by Bento Box Entertainment and produced by Kapital Entertainment and Fox Entertainment.